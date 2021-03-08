Introducing Mondays with Melusi

Magenge, we need to talk.

Amagenge don’t exist on a magenge-only island. So while Melusi has previously talked to Khaya Dlanga and Fred Khumalo about his book — Magenge, We Need to Talk — this time he will talk to a black woman, a gay dude and a Karen.

Magenge, We Need to Talk was built around conversations Melusi Tshabalala had with his amagenge over the years. With these discussions, Melusi tries to navigate issues like fatherhood, love, gender-based violence, racism, traditions and religion — all from the perspective of a 40-something Zulu man.

This book is Melusi’s call for people to open up, talk more, listen more and change where change is needed. With Magenge, Melusi talked the talk. Now it is time to walk the walk! By talking some more, of course...

First up in the “Mondays with Melusi” series is renowned bookworm and literary organiser Lorraine Sithole. The Monday after that he will be in conversation with Karen Jeynes, satirist and co-author of The Karen Book of Rules. On March 22 he will be concluding the first series with a frank conversation with Siya Khumalo, author of You Have to be Gay to Know God.

Asikhulumeni. No, not asikhumuleni.

“It’s 2021 — get with the programme. Let’s talk.” — Melusi Tshabalala

