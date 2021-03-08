Q&A with Time of the Writer Festival curator Siphindile Hlongwa

The 24th edition of the annual Time of the Writer Festival will take place virtually from March 15 to 21.

Presented by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts, this literary festival usually takes place in Durban, but owing to the era of the pandemic, it will be broadcasted via their social media channels this year.

Festival curator Siphindile Hlongwa chats all things SA literature, the significance of the 2021 theme, and what we can expect from future festivals.

The 2020 Time of the Writer Festival was pioneering because it was the first virtual book event in the country. How did you go about restructuring the festival and what challenges and advantages did the online nature involve?

The 2020 edition came both as a challenge and opportunity, and we had little time to adapt the programme to fit on digital platforms. Usually, in the physical version, fewer audiences have access to the programme. The digital festival gave access to more audiences who were new to the festival. We are aiming to maintain this for future editions for local audiences to be incorporated.