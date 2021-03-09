"He's not a nice guy" - Roger Ballen on 'Roger the Rat'

In the prologue Ballen has Roger specify that I'm unsure whether I'm a rat or a human. To what extent does Roger, the human, relate to that statement?

"Meaning myself?" Ballen asks.

Yes.

Ballen's reply draws on the similarities rats share with modern humankind.

"If you think of evolutionary biology, if you believe in it - there's maybe nothing else to believe in," he adds with a hint of a smile, "the planet started out with a single cell, it became more differentiated. In a way we come from similar roots. We all have a little bit of that, little bit of this.

"If you look at a rat, I mean, other than the size of the brain," he muses, "really everything in a rat's body is what you have - a kidney, lungs, brain cells. Everything in that rat functionally that's in a human being, or a dog, or giraffe. There is some sort of singular continuity in some way."

Ballen's recognition of and respect for rats - rodents, he forthrightly states, deemed dirty and disease-carrying in westernised societies - is evident, as he emphasises their survival ability, the essential role they place in ecology, and the complexity of their brains.

The rat as symbol of disorder and representative of filth, death, and disease becomes a psychological threat to humans, says Ballen. "They're dirty, they carry disease, so then they threaten people's psychological beings. Where they live and what they eat make people uncomfortable.

"Mice and rats are crucial to the ecology, they play a huge role for species maintenance all over the world. If you eliminate rodents in the world, you eliminate wildlife," he soberly acknowledges.

The artist's stream-of-consciousness thought process is evident as our conversation progresses, with Ballen continuing that Roger the Rat is a creation of Roger the Mind.

"There's no point in calling him something else, he's a part of my imagination. There's no better word than 'Roger' for the rat. He's like an alter ego. He could be an alter ego of my mind but Roger the Rat slips into your mind and then he's an alter ego of your mind," Ballen stresses. "And if it's a good work of art then it will stay with you, or with anybody else. Roger the Rat is an archetypal character."

This ties in with Ballen's art as redolent of a subconscious space: in the prologue, Ballen - as Roger the Rat - writes that Roger's underworld is "a place of my rat mind, my human mind, and your mind".

Why include this specific statement?

Ballen pauses.

"If something has an effect on people as an artwork, then the artist's world has to encroach on your world, and have a transforming effect in some way or another."

It is Ballen's hope that what you see here is a part of that, adding that if you identify with this rat - or even try to reject him - you're projecting some sort of emotion towards him: "you're already in his world".

He goes on by saying that his work has always had a psychological edge to it. That his pictures aren't planned. That he doesn't intentionally set out to disturb somebody, or make somebody laugh.

"Hopefully it has an organic content to it that has an ability to impact somebody's state of being. That'll be my goal. I can't measure anybody, it's non-measurable. What somebody said might be different than what they feel, and what they feel they can't put into words.

"I do know, from all the years I've been doing this, that my pictures have an effect on people. Somehow, I don't know in what way. They don't forget them."