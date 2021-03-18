Celebrate World Storytelling Day with READ audiobooks
World Storytelling Day celebrates the art of storytelling on March 20. It’s a day for people around the globe to listen, read a story out loud and tell their own stories.
Many of us go through the day engaging in storytelling without even realising it. Making up a bedtime story for your child, telling a friend about a funny, embarrassing moment, recounting a childhood memory or reading your favourite story book out aloud, are all examples of storytelling.
Storytelling improves both memory and the ability to use narrative language, which is necessary for developing literacy. Storytelling also helps our children to become better listeners and better readers while building their vocabulary.
About 758 million people across the globe cannot read. According to South African government statistics, our youth literacy rate for those aged 15 to 34 is more than 90%, while the adult literacy (ages 35-64) rate is just under 80%.
READ Educational Trust is aware of the power of literacy, and as a non-profit organisation, focuses on promoting literacy across SA. Share stories with the family and mimic reading aloud this World Storytelling Day by downloading the series of audio books available on the READ Educational website.
Article provided by Celeste Hewett on behalf of READ Educational Trust