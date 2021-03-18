Celebrate World Storytelling Day with READ audiobooks

World Storytelling Day celebrates the art of storytelling on March 20. It’s a day for people around the globe to listen, read a story out loud and tell their own stories.

Many of us go through the day engaging in storytelling without even realising it. Making up a bedtime story for your child, telling a friend about a funny, embarrassing moment, recounting a childhood memory or reading your favourite story book out aloud, are all examples of storytelling.

Storytelling improves both memory and the ability to use narrative language, which is necessary for developing literacy. Storytelling also helps our children to become better listeners and better readers while building their vocabulary.