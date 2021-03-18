News

Celebrate World Storytelling Day with READ audiobooks

18 March 2021 - 14:56 By READ Educational Trust

World Storytelling Day celebrates the art of storytelling on March 20. It’s a day for people around the globe to listen, read a story out loud and tell their own stories.

Many of us go through the day engaging in storytelling without even realising it. Making up a bedtime story for your child, telling a friend about a funny, embarrassing moment, recounting a childhood memory or reading your favourite story book out aloud, are all examples of storytelling.

Storytelling improves both memory and the ability to use narrative language, which is necessary for developing literacy. Storytelling also helps our children to become better listeners and better readers while building their vocabulary.

Young bibliophiles of Setlabotjha Primary enjoying an audiobook story.
Young bibliophiles of Setlabotjha Primary enjoying an audiobook story.
Image: Supplied

About 758 million people across the globe cannot read. According to South African government statistics, our youth literacy rate for those aged 15 to 34 is more than 90%, while the adult literacy (ages 35-64) rate is just under 80%.

READ Educational Trust is aware of the power of literacy, and as a non-profit organisation, focuses on promoting literacy across SA. Share stories with the family and mimic reading aloud this World Storytelling Day by downloading the series of audio books available on the READ Educational website.

Article provided by Celeste Hewett on behalf of READ Educational Trust

RELATED ARTICLES

Do your bit to bring the joy of reading to the kids who need it most

'Storytime: South African Stories for Children', published by Book Dash, consists of four delightfully illustrated tales, and we're offering 10 ...
Books
1 week ago

Rewriting nursery rhymes to eradicate gender-based violence

Babies come into the world ready to learn what it means to be human, and it is the responsibility of the grownups into whose laps they fall to teach ...
Books
3 months ago

Standard Bank makes an investment in literacy with Nal'ibali

Standard Bank has partnered with the Nal’ibali reading-for-enjoyment campaign to launch a special Covid-19 relief project aimed at helping select ...
Books
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Provocative page-turner from a fresh voice Fiction
  4. Exploring the underground crime world of plant smuggling News
  5. Shrewd analysis of 'Precarious Power' Ramaphosa wields in fractured ANC Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...