Win a signed copy of Rupi Kaur's 'home body'

19 March 2021 - 10:00
From the number one 'Sunday Times' bestselling author of 'milk and honey' and 'the sun and her flowers' comes Rupi Kaur's greatly anticipated third collection of poetry.
Rupi Kaur constantly embraces growth, and in home body, she walks readers through a reflective and intimate journey visiting the past, the present and the potential of the self. home body is a collection of raw, honest conversations with oneself - reminding readers to fill up on love, acceptance, community, family, and embrace change. Illustrated by the author, themes of nature and nurture, light and dark, rest here.

i dive into the well of my body
and end up in another world
everything i need
already exists in me
there’s no need
to look anywhere else

- home

Kaur is a poet, artist, and performer. As a 21-year-old university student Kaur wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first poetry collection milk and honey. Next came its artistic sibling the sun and her flowers.

These collections have sold more than 8 million copies and have been translated into over 40 languages. home body is her third collection of poetry.

Kaur's work touches on love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity and migration. She feels most at home when creating art or performing her poetry onstage.

Giveaway

Jonathan Ball Publishers are giving away one signed copy of home body. Mail Mila de Villiers (mila@book.co.za) your response to the following answer: 'What was the title of Kaur's second poetry collection?' by Friday, March 26, to stand a chance to win the copy.

