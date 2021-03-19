Win a signed copy of Rupi Kaur's 'home body'

Rupi Kaur constantly embraces growth, and in home body, she walks readers through a reflective and intimate journey visiting the past, the present and the potential of the self. home body is a collection of raw, honest conversations with oneself - reminding readers to fill up on love, acceptance, community, family, and embrace change. Illustrated by the author, themes of nature and nurture, light and dark, rest here.



i dive into the well of my body

and end up in another world

everything i need

already exists in me

there’s no need

to look anywhere else

- home

Kaur is a poet, artist, and performer. As a 21-year-old university student Kaur wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first poetry collection milk and honey. Next came its artistic sibling the sun and her flowers.

These collections have sold more than 8 million copies and have been translated into over 40 languages. home body is her third collection of poetry.

Kaur's work touches on love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity and migration. She feels most at home when creating art or performing her poetry onstage.

