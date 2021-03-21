News

A short story collection exploring human relationships in all its messy glory

21 March 2021 - 00:00 By Tiah Beautement

69 Jerusalem Street ★★★★
Lindiwe Nkutha
Modjaji Books, R220

Lindiwe Nkutha's debut collection of short stories delves into the human baggage of everyday people's life-tales and gives them song. Raised in Soweto and living in Johannesburg with her wife, Nkutha's writing explores sexuality, relationships and life's choices while using touchstones such as a pair of shoes, cinnamon cigarettes and a broken guitar.

"I lost my legs to hunger," says Rock, in the first tale by the same name. But pulling the curtain back on a child's longing to be a rock star is a story about a mother's lover lost to exile. Black Widow begins as a tale about mourning an estranged partner and transforms into an exploration of a person who "lived a full life" first as a man and then as a woman.

Poetry slips out of the lips of a baby that "had to be conceived three times before I finally conceded to being born", in Jocasta's Hairballs, a story of abuse and scandal. "Trust them to give us a dirty month," says the mother in 69 Jerusalem Street, putting voice to many on their opinion of Women's Month.

In The Reader Nkutha draws on her accounting background and pairs it uniquely with divination skills, weaving a tale about overcoming financial woe.

In this collection, relationships are messy, complex - be it with a parent, a lover, or even the self. Altogether, Nkutha delivers the reader the scandalous pleasure of being the proverbial fly on your neighbour's wall. @ms_tiahmarie

RELATED ARTICLES

'Fool's Gold': An anthology of selected short stories previously published by Modjaji

'Fool’s Gold' is an anthology of selected short stories, all of which were previously published in an individual writer’s collection or in either ...
Books
1 year ago

Love stories of the world retold in debut collection by Bolu Babalola

'Love in Colour' retells the most beautiful love stories from history and mythology with incredible new detail and vivacity.
Books
7 months ago

Fiction Friday: Read a short story featured in 'If You Keep Digging'

New collection explores the daily lives of marginalised people who may otherwise be forgotten or dismissed.
Books
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  3. Win a signed copy of Rupi Kaur's 'home body' News
  4. Celebrate World Storytelling Day with READ audiobooks News
  5. Fiction Friday | 'The Madhouse' by TJ Benson Fiction

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King