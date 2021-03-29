Shortlist for the 2021 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction announced

The five book shortlist has been announced for the 2021 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction. The shortlist is:

THE TOLSTOY ESTATE by Steven Conte (HarperCollins Australia)

A ROOM MADE OF LEAVES by Kate Grenville (Canongate/Text Publishing)

THE MIRROR AND THE LIGHT by Hilary Mantel (4th Estate)

HAMNET by Maggie O’Farrell (Headline)

THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS by Pip Williams (Affirm Press/Chatto & Windus)

The judges said:

‘For the first time in the history of the Walter Scott Prize, Australian authors comprise the majority of our shortlist. With imaginations and styles as varied as they are inspired, we have Pip Williams slipping us gently, hauntingly, into the Oxford English Dictionary; Steven Conte’s unflinching weaving of war and peace in the shadows of Tolstoy’s estate; and Kate Grenville expertly stitching the unreliable but compelling testimony of the remarkable Elizabeth Macarthur into an exploration of the meaning of home. And as if this wasn’t riches enough, we are launched so vividly into Tudor England with Hilary Mantel and Maggie O’Farrell that we live and die — what a death! — with Cromwell, and die and live, through a heart-crunching transformation, with Shakespeare’s son Hamnet. In short, the 2021 Walter Scott Prize shortlist isn’t just a masterclass in writing, it offers readers five experiences they’re unlikely to forget.’

First awarded in 2010 to Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall, and sponsored by the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch, the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction honours the inventor of the historical fiction genre, Sir Walter Scott, and this year will join the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of his birth. The prize judging panel comprises Katie Grant (chair), Elizabeth Buccleuch, James Holloway, Elizabeth Laird, James Naughtie and Kirsty Wark.

The winner receives £25,000, and each shortlisted author receives £1,500, making the Walter Scott Prize among the richest fiction prizes in the UK. Its previous winners are Hilary Mantel, Andrea Levy, Sebastian Barry, Tan Twan Eng, Robert Harris, John Spurling, Simon Mawer, Benjamin Myers, Robin Robertson and Christine Dwyer Hickey.

The winner will be announced online and through media partners in mid-June.

ABOUT THE SHORTLISTED BOOKS

THE TOLSTOY ESTATE, Steven Conte

HarperCollins Australia

The judges said:

‘Yasnaya Polyana lies 120 miles south of Moscow and in 1941 was close to the Russian-German front line. The former home of the Count Tolstoy was occupied by the Germans as a military hospital. It is where Paul, a German surgeon, encounters Katerina, the Russian curator of Tolstoy’s legacy. War and Peace, inspired by Napoleon’s invasion of 1812, is their common cultural bond. The parallels between 1812 and 1941 are vivid and terrifying, and obvious to both. It is a testament to Steven Conte’s brilliant writing that comparisons with Tolstoy’s masterpiece do not seem excessive.’