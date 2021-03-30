News

Bumble Books launches six new titles and literacy campaign

30 March 2021 - 12:37 By Beryl Eichenberger
Savour these fun new titles and join readers on many adventures with fascinating characters.
Savour these fun new titles and join readers on many adventures with fascinating characters.
Image: Supplied

Reading is magic and award-winning children’s publisher Bumble Books continues to produce the most magical children’s books with the release of six new titles.

Bumble is committed to advancing literacy and getting their stories to needy communities to set young minds on the road to success.

To promote their first six new title releases of 2021, Bumble has launched its Buy-One-Donate-One (Bodo) campaign. Purchase any one, two or three of the new titles and Bumble will donate the equivalent number of books to a needy organisation. They are supporting Shine, Red Cross Children’s Hospital, Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, Sisanda FunDaytion, Read to Rise, Chris Otto Foundation and schools and libraries in need.

Beautifully illustrated, there’s a wealth of fun on every page of a Bumble book, with stories that transport curious children to faraway places. Imagination runs riot with wonderful pictures and where exciting new friends pop up on every page.

It’s a fun-filled magic carpet ride of adventure and learning, introducing children to the world of storytelling and stimulating creativity in the most delightful way.

Do your bit to bring the joy of reading to the kids who need it most

'Storytime: South African Stories for Children', published by Book Dash, consists of four delightfully illustrated tales, and we're offering 10 ...
Books
3 weeks ago

Penguin and the Bear by Deidre Matthee introduces us to the power of friendship. Even though they don’t live in the same place, Penguin and Bear can still be friends. Illustrated by Maria Lebedeva.

Have you ever wondered what happens when you are asleep? Where do you go? When Finn finds himself in a magical world where animals sing, imagine what can happen. Written and illustrated by Emmaline Tomalin, Song of the World will captivate young minds.

We all know the Big Five animals but do you know the Little Five? They’re easy to miss in the African bush because they are so small. Let us introduce you to them in author and illustrator Janina Pechova’s delightful books The Big Rescue and The Cheeky Spider and you’ll be amazed at their extraordinary adventures.

Have you ever met an alien from outer space? In Sadia Ismail’s new book Copycat, illustrated by Dale Blankenaar, we find out what happens when an alien visits Kagiso one night.

In The Woodcutter's Dream by Shelley Maisel and illustrated by Cheryl Neave, we meet Joe the woodcutter, who one night dreamt he was a bird with multicoloured wings- a  dream that would change his life and everything around him.

Give the gift of literacy by going online to purchase at ww w.bumblebooksonline.com or visit your local bookstores. For more information e-mail robin@bumblebooksonline.com.

  • Issued on behalf of Bumble Books by Beryl Eichenberger

READ MORE:

Celebrate World Storytelling Day with READ audiobooks

World Storytelling Day celebrates the art of storytelling on March 20. It’s a day for people around the globe to listen, read a story out loud and ...
Books
1 week ago

Q&A with children’s author Ken Wilson-Max

"Even today my inspiration is the same as it was then: tell it from the African perspective."
Books
6 months ago

Covid-19: pupils risk a double blow as literacy projects struggle

Donors' funding has been focused on school nutrition and protection against Covid-19 this year.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. "We'll let the reader decide who has the most blood on their hands" - Warren ... News
  3. A celebration of life News
  4. BOOK BITES | Phoebe Wynne, David Sheff, John Grisham News
  5. Shortlist for the 2021 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction announced News

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each