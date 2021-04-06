‘The book world has lost an icon’: We remember Jonathan Ball

We cannot imagine a South African landscape without the publisher Jonathan Ball.

Jonathan Ball founded his publishing company in 1976 and went on to become a leading publisher and distributor. He passed away at age 69 on April 3 in his home in Cape Town.

We at Sunday Times will always remember him for his fearlessness, insight, brilliance, sharp sense of humour and, most of all, his historical role in the book industry.

The book world has lost an icon.

We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and our colleagues at Jonathan Ball Publishers (JBP) as they bid farewell to the legendary Jonathan Ball.

This is an article that best describes who Ball is and was, written by the immensely talented Michele Magwood, when he retired in 2015.

We will forever remember him as this magnetic person with his acute perceptions and his extraordinary charisma.

Jonathan Ball is a giant of a man - in size, in appetite, in vision, in influence. He is a bon viveur who doesn’t suffer fools, a deep reader with acute commercial nous, a gruff taskmaster and an adoring family man, lethally funny but sometimes abrupt to the point of rudeness. He is also surprisingly modest because if he is a giant of a man, he is a colossus of a publisher. And as such, he has had a profound effect on this country.

On a Friday afternoon in his smart, light offices in Woodstock, Jonathan is getting ready to travel to London, checking the speech he will be making to a gathering of the UK publishing elite.

He has announced he is stepping aside as CEO of the company he founded 40-odd years ago, and for two hours he ranges over the past, present and future of publishing, remembering lawsuits and police raids, speaking of his admiration for Helen Suzman and Thuli Madonsela, segueing between Biggles and Simon Schama and Thomas Pakenham.