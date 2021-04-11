Screams of consciousness

Luster ★★★★★

Raven Leilani

Picador, R330

'The first time we have sex, we are both fully clothed, at our desks during working hours, bathed in blue computer light." Thus reads the opening sentence of 30-year-old American writer and visual artist Raven Leilani's thought-provoking, indelible, and deeply funny debut novel, Luster.

Longlisted for the UK's Women's Prize for Fiction ("It's completely surreal!" she laughs in response to this achievement), the first 22 words of this book are a deliciously apt intro for a title in which "lust is seeded in the word", Leilani tells me from her sunny Brooklyn apartment during our Zoom interview. "This is a book about desire, the body, the lustre of when you draw together the fantasy of the thing versus the reality of the thing, and maintaining the idea of that fantasy. Maintaining your inner lustre and artistry in a world adamant about dampening or challenging your artistry."

This is also a book that explores the racism, sexism, exploitation and prejudice that permeates and imperils the lives of young black women in America, as conveyed via Leilani's 23-year-old protagonist, Edie.

A millennial living in a mice-infested apartment with a 23-year-old "Flat Tummy Tea Instagram shill" as landlord, stuck in a menial admin job in publishing, shagging questionable men, and being denied the opportunity to actively pursue her art can be read as #RelatableContent for many 20-somethings.

"I'm not Edie, and Edie is not me," Leilani says when asked to what extent she relates to Edie, adding that she did write from her experience as a young, black woman trying to assert her capability and artistry; trying to carve out a living in a very unstable economy; and who works numerous "deeply brutal and dehumanising jobs".

Climbing up and coming up against sexism and racism in professional spheres, doing everything you can to make a little bit of money - which ultimately is never enough - and the task of maintaining the love of the thing that feeds you (creating art) are further similarities they share.

Art and the body and how Edie relates to her body and her needs was her way in, Leilani says of starting Luster, with the body spoken of in the first sentence being that of Eric - a white, middle-aged archivist who lives in suburban New Jersey and is in a semi-open marriage with his fan-of-living-room-yoga-and-garden-tending medical examiner wife Rebecca, with whom he has a 12-year-old adopted black daughter, Akila.

Eric was going to be white and middle-aged from the get-go, as Leilani was interested in exploring the power dynamic between an older (white) man and how Edie both privately grapples with it and enjoys it.

Fired from her job, kicked out by her trust-fund baby landlord, and having nowhere else to go (her drug addict mother committed suicide and "the man I call my father" died five years after her mother), Edie finds herself living with this unlikely nuclear family of sorts - "It's a tricky label to put on what they are!" Leilani laughs.

Edie's engaging, stream-of-consciousness observations of her everyday life are delivered in first-person narrative in the present tense - a storytelling mode Leilani says she was certain of employing from day one.

She describes her decision to use the first person as "almost necessary", because the speaker is a black woman, her external reality is a performance and there needed to be a window into her mind. Presenting the important immediacy of all Edie's experiences was best conveyed via the present tense, she adds.