The London Book Fair moves online for 2021

The London Book Fair 2021 will go ahead as a digital-only event, creating opportunities for the publishing industry to meet online, following the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic. The in-person format will return next year to its usual spring dates of April 5 to 7 2022.

The Online Book Fair will bookend the month of June, with conferences taking place during the week of June 7 and a series of flagship digital events running at the end of June.

The focus will be to shine a spotlight on key areas of the fair, creating the opportunity for a larger global audience than ever before to come together in a flexible way to do business, network, learn and share ideas.

More information on the digital event will be released in coming weeks, including options for exhibitors and visitors, as well as details around the content programme, which will address themes relevant to publishers, booksellers, authors, the rights community and more.

Andy Ventris, director at The London Book Fair, said: “It is with sadness that we postpone the in-person London Book Fair for 2021. Over the last few months, we have explored every scenario for this year’s fair with our exhibitors, stakeholders and advisory board. Given the complex challenges and constraints of the global pandemic, we wanted to give as much notice as possible to exhibitors and attendees while making the best possible decision for the publishing industry.

“With the continued uncertainty around international travel and vaccination rollouts, it has become apparent an in-person fair for 2021 would not be able to offer the full value to participants we want to deliver.