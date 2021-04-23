Africa’s first audio library app: preserving the continent’s heritage through digital storytelling

SA entrepreneur Arlene Mulder used the time and space afforded by the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown to bring BiB to life.

BiB is Africa’s first audio library app, hosting exclusive content from the continent.

Pivoting to home-recording technologies, BiB continued their plans to facilitate the production of African storytelling by acclaimed voice artists and launched their app on both App Store and Google Play by the end of the year.

Since then BiB announced a new partnership with Africa’s biggest publisher, Naspers-owned NB Publishers, enabling them to access their entire catalogue of African writers for transformation into digital audio formats.

In addition to BiB-produced theatre pieces, children’s theatre and series, more than 60 titles from NB Publishers are now available to listeners.