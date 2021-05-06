News

Here's your chance to win one of six R500 gift vouchers from Exclusive Books

06 May 2021 - 13:24 By Helen Holyoake

'Cover to Cover' has teamed up with Exclusive Books to present a video series on all things books, presented by literati heavyweights Eusebius McKaiser and Joanne Joseph.

This is your chance to win one of six R500 gift vouchers from Exclusive Books.

To stand a chance to win, simply answer this question: Who are the presenters on the Cover to Cover online book show?

E-mail your answer to helen@helco.co.za by Thursday May 13.

Personalised Exclusive Books gift vouchers can be redeemed both in store and online and are valid for 36 months from the date of purchase.

