Africa Month competition: win a Blackbird Books hamper worth R300
20 May 2021 - 14:13
Enter Blackbird Books' Africa Month competition and stand a chance to win their special edition Africa Month hamper valued at over R300.
Entry details
Buy any of the following books from any retailer:
- Vagabond by Lerato Mogoatlhe;
- The Broken River Tent by Mphuthumi Ntabeni;
- Miss Behave by Malebo Sephodi;
- All Gomorrahs are the Same by Thenjiwe Mswane;
- If You Keep Digging by Keletso Mopai; or
- Siren by Kuli Roberts.
Keep the proof of purchase, take a photo and post it on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and tag Blackbird Books and the bookshop you bought it from, and add the hashtag #MadeInAfrica.
Entries close on May 31.
Article courtesy of Blackbird Books.