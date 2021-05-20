News

Africa Month competition: win a Blackbird Books hamper worth R300

20 May 2021 - 14:13 By Blackbird Books
Enter Blackbird Books' #MadeInAfrica competition and stand a chance to win a hamper.
Enter Blackbird Books' #MadeInAfrica competition and stand a chance to win a hamper.
Image: Supplied

Enter Blackbird Books' Africa Month competition and stand a chance to win their special edition Africa Month hamper valued at over R300. 

Entry details

Buy any of the following books from any retailer:

  • Vagabond by Lerato Mogoatlhe;
  • The Broken River Tent by Mphuthumi Ntabeni;
  • Miss Behave by Malebo Sephodi;
  • All Gomorrahs are the Same by Thenjiwe Mswane;
  • If You Keep Digging by Keletso Mopai; or
  • Siren by Kuli Roberts.

Keep the proof of purchase, take a photo and post it on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and tag Blackbird Books and the bookshop you bought it from, and add the hashtag #MadeInAfrica.

Entries close on May 31. 

Article courtesy of Blackbird Books.

READ MORE:

Kingsmead Book Fair goes virtual, with programme of diverse, exceptional African authors

People from across the country and globe can join in and enjoy the sessions on offer on Saturday, May 29.
Books
1 hour ago

The legacy of badass chef Anthony Bourdain lives on in a new book

Published posthumously, 'World Travel: An Irreverent Guide', is touted as being a roadmap to being happy, curious and well-fed as you travel the globe
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

JENNIFER PLATT | Don’t fast-forward past the foreword or you may miss a gem

There are forewords and there are forewords, but either way, they’re worth reading
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Namibian author Rémy Ngamije is Africa Winner of the 2021 Commonwealth Short ... News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Recipe: banana fritters à la Fatima Sydow Non-Fiction
  4. An insider’s view from a man who took a brave stand for his country Non-Fiction
  5. A captivating record of the ancient and vanishing world of San communities Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng