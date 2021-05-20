Kingsmead Book Fair goes virtual, with programme of diverse, exceptional African authors

Following the cancellation of last year’s event due to Covid-19, Kingsmead College feels it is important to continue and honour the festival this year on a virtual platform.

“We are so proud and excited to present our programme of diverse and exceptional African authors for the Kingsmead Book Fair this year. We hope that the programme has something for everyone and that people from across the country and globe can join us and enjoy the sessions on offer on Saturday, May 29,” says Alex Bouche, Kingsmead's director of marketing.

Over the years, the Kingsmead Book Fair has become a significant event on SA’s literary calendar, for authors and bibliophiles alike, and they would like to continue this tradition until we are all able to gather and meet again in person.

Copies of the books being showcased at this year's book fair are available at all Exclusive Books stores and online at www.exclusivebooks.co.za.

The Kingsmead Book Fair has a strong social responsibility ethos and, since inception, has initiated a book drive where the community rallies to collect gently-loved books. These books are distributed to community organisations.

All proceeds from this year's event will go towards the Kingsmead Trust for bursaries to Kingsmead College Senior School.

Click here for the list of participating authors.

Click here for the link to the adults programme.

Click here for the link to the children and young adults programme.

Tickets Sales

Adult programme: R250

Children’s programme: R100

Article courtesy of Exclusive Books