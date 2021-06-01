Exclusive Books recommends these warming winter reads for June

This year, Exclusive Books celebrates 70 years of getting more books to more people.

Exclusive Books opened their first store on King George Street in Johannesburg in 1951 and have since expanded to 41 brick-and-mortar stores and the virtual www.exclusivebooks.co.za.

Exclusive Books will mark this happy milestone in a year peppered with celebratory plan — special promotions, book donation drives, story-sharing and rewarding their most loyal customers, their Fanatics.

Nearly 70% of the selected books are local, testament to the post-lockdown publishing explosion at home and around the world.

Fiction:

Greenwich Park by Katherine Faulkner is a fantastically addictive read. It is pacy and there’s a real sense of dread on every page. There are fabulously unpleasant characters and a beating feminist heart.

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir is an original, compelling and fun voyage.

Suitcase of Memory by A’Eysha Kassiem is a delicately wrought novel that cuts into the fabric of SA’s dark history. Utterly compelling and riveting.

In The Promise, local author Damon Galgut extends his extraordinary corpus with a rich story of family, history and grief.