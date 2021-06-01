'Ons Klyntji' 2021 — call for submissions

Friends far and wide!

We hope you are all doing very well. How is the world where you are? Are you safe and healthy? Have your dreams returned?

It is that time of the year: Ons Klyntji zine is now accepting submissions for our 2021 issue.

Submission guidelines:

We accept poetry, short stories, cartoons, sketches, art, photographs, jokes, recipes, letters, interviews and any other thing you think would be interesting.

We accept submissions in any language (we might require you to provide a translation where relevant).

There is no specific theme for content. We love anything that is loud and true.

Poetry:

Send only your best three poems. Poems must be in a single Word document with your preferred publishing name at the top of the document. (No PDFs, please, they’re a hassle.)

Short stories:

Send only your best two stories. Maximum word count per story: 3,000. Shorter, more punchy stories are preferred and more likely to be published. Stories must be submitted as a Word document with your preferred publishing name at the top of the document. (No PDFs, please.)

For all visual (photo, art, sketches, cartoons, etc.) submissions:



We publish in black and white, so please convert your image/s to grayscale. We prefer JPG files. Our print paper size is A6 (10.5cm x 14.8cm), so select works with that in mind — very fine detail might get a bit lost. More obvious, striking images will print better.

We reserve the right to edit your work for clarity and brevity but will be in conversation with you to make sure you’re happy with our edits.

Submission to Ons Klyntji zine is voluntary and you will not be paid for your work. However, you retain the copyright of your work and all published authors/contributors will receive a free copy. You will also be able to buy extra copies at (near) cost price — you can resell these for your own profit.

Mail all submissions to sendusyourpoems@gmail.com

Deadline: Midnight on Sunday, June 27

Publication date: September 2021 (TBC)

Please spread the word to all your friends, and thank you for sharing your wonderful work with us.

Cheers!

The Ons Klyntji team