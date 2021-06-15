Micheal Sears goes down a rabbit hole with author Mike Nicol

This is the fourth thriller featuring Fish Pescado and Vicki Kahn, but the novels are essentially independent. (Though if you haven’t read the others, you’ll want to go back to them as soon as you’ve finished this one.)

Private investigator Pescado becomes involved through Angela — he investigated the unsolved murder of her husband when the police got nowhere some years before, and through another client who is dating her. Vicki gets involved because Vicki always gets involved.

Nicol takes us deeper into his writing process and shares the inspiration for his latest thriller in this The Big Thrill interview:

Government corruption is the backdrop to many of your thrillers, but in The Rabbit Hole the focus is on the private sector. It takes two to tango, or in this case it’s more like the corps de ballet. Was that change of perspective important, or was it more the totally dysfunctional Amalfi family you wanted to explore?

It seems to me that when a government is corrupt, the contagion spreads throughout the society and the private sector is not immune. In fact, to continue to do business, they probably need to bend the rules from time to time. Of course this leads into grey areas. Although I’ve looked at the underhanded doings of the private sector in this novel, its unethical behaviour is because of government corruption, cronyism and greed. The Amalfi family became a way of mirroring this distorted world. By concentrating on tensions within the family, I was able to mirror what was going on in their business dealings.

I found Rej the most interesting Amalfi, and like all good psychopathic villains, early on he has a touch of appeal. How did you go about creating someone so evil and yet so convincing?

Rej wrote himself. Psychopaths are an interesting group: no empathy, no conscience, ease of lying, manipulative, completely self-obsessed, plotters who are forever way ahead of the rest of us. As I have close contact with a sociopath — the chaotic version of the narcissistic personality disorder — I have been able to observe these traits first-hand. For me the only way to characterise such people is to think of them as aliens. And so it was with Rej. The more the story developed, the more outrageous — evil is another word you could use — became his responses.

This was in contrast to his brother, Ferdi, who has a form of a rare illness called clinical lycanthropy. Psychiatrists reckon the condition tends to occur along with other major psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, psychotic depression, or bipolar disorder. Ferdi, it seemed to me, called for empathy, whereas Rej belongs to a different order: an order given to chaos and destruction.