“It starts with a bang and ends with a verdict”: How Andrew Harding “embraced ambiguity” of farm murders

The dates during which Harding’s book was completed coincided with that of SA’s hard lockdown, but quarantine fatigue didn’t impair his writing ability.

“No, it was fine, actually,” Harding casually responds. “I was very relieved that I had a verdict.”

Of his decision to include an epilogue, Harding says the initial plan was to have the verdict and respond to the reactions, comparing the act of writing a book containing the verdict to that of when credit rolls in a movie.

“That’s the sort of book I wrote. It starts with a bang and ends with a verdict.”

Harding says by adding an epilogue, he moved away from the accused to the deaths and howthey affected the families.

Cast of characters

These are not gentle people introduces the reader to the characters: “On the farms” (the Van der Westerhuizens and their neighbours); “In the township’ (Jubeba and Tjixa’s relatives, friends and partners); “In town” (police officers and medical professionals); and “In court” (the magistrate, judge, defence team and so on ).

Asked whether the inclusion of a dramatis personae (the characters of a play, novel, or narrative) was intentional to let the reader know this should be read as a narrative, Harding responds: “I suppose so.”

He elaborates that the cast of characters was quite big and he and his publisher (Pan Macmillan) saw it as “something useful at the beginning, something to refer back to”.

Harding initially tried to pen a novel, written in the spirit of Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood and Norman Mailer’s The Executioner's Song, described by Harding as “great works of non-fiction crime novels,” but he didn’t want to write a crime book.

Undertaking to “embrace the ambiguity” of the events of that night, he wanted to remove himself from the story, aiming to be a voice, a guide, guarding against conclusions, “letting them hopefully come naturally, sometimes not to come at all”.

Two sides of a complex story

“It’s the kind of story that immediately forces people to take sides,” Harding says of the complexity behind the events, adding that farm murders and murders across the race division are “very emotive”.

For this reason he set out to withdraw himself, with each side explaining the facts and disputed facts.

Having spent 30 years as a foreign correspondent, Harding had the luxury and time to conduct interviews with those involved, emphasising “journalism is about listening, about showing people you are trying to give them a voice, to be able to give back to everybody I interviewed, ‘This is what I've done with your words.’”