Hilary Mantel wins Walter Scott Prize for second time

Hilary Mantel has won the 2021 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction for The Mirror and the Light, the final novel in her Thomas Cromwell trilogy, 11 years after the first of the trilogy, Wolf Hall, won the inaugural Walter Scott Prize in 2010. She receives £25,000, and will take part in a Borders Book Festival event later in the year to celebrate her win and mark Walter Scott’s 250th anniversary.

The Judges of the Prize said:

“With The Mirror and the Light, Hilary Mantel has achieved the almost unachievable: she offers readers a novel that both closes a trilogy and also stands magnificently alone. With consummate technical skill married to the keenest ear for dialogue and the sharpest eye for rich and telling detail, Mantel resettles the reader at Thomas Cromwell’s shoulder for a psychodrama that begins and ends with a blade. The finale is both well-known and inevitable and yet - as the judges long pondered with astonished admiration - the suspense never fades.

“The reader is absorbed into the particular drama, yet always alive to the universal themes. Through Mantel’s superb stitching and unstitching of Henry VIII’s shifting paranoias and Cromwell’s adroit manoeuvrings we learn as much about power and politics today as about power and politics at the Tudor court. In 2010 Wolf Hall bowled the Walter Scott Prize judges clean over. This year The Mirror and the Light did the same. How lucky we are to live in the age of Hilary Mantel.”