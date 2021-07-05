Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for July and how to get your hands on them

Back to lockdown level 4 and not wanting to enter a shopping centre? A reminder there are four ways to shop for your bookish delights from Exclusive Books during the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

First, order your book on the UberEats platform. You will find Exclusive Books as one of the vendors. Order your book as you would order food, and have it delivered within an hour.

Second, the phone-in option means customers can chat to a real bookseller and complete their transaction over the phone. Orders will be delivered in 36 hours.

Third, in-store is still the best place to browse and Exclusive Books staff will take care to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

Lastly, order online via the website and your read will be delivered to your doorstep within 36-hours.