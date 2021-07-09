Free online books, and data-free too

SA has some of the highest mobile data costs in the world. Instead of unleashing the potentially transformative power of near-universal access to the internet through mobile devices, high data costs contribute to a widening of the digital divide because people who cannot afford to pay for data also can’t access public benefit websites, even though the content on these sites is free.

To address this issue, the DG Murray Trust (DGMT) spearheaded a civil society campaign that started in 2018 to have the websites of public-benefit organisations zero-rated.

During the hard lockdown in 2020 when educational institutions were closed, the necessity for data-free access became painfully clear, as millions of children were stranded in homes with no resources. The campaign gained momentum and in October 2020 it was gazetted that mobile data providers must “zero-rate all the mobile content provided by public-benefit organisations, including government websites”.

Book Dash is one of the organisations that benefited from this ruling. Their books were already free for anyone to read online, download and adapt as needed. However, immediately after their website was zero-rated, they saw a surge in users visiting the site to read and enjoy our books.

“It was heartening to see how many of these new visitors to the Book Dash site were South African,” they said.