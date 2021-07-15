Oil and water blend perfectly over the African bush for spectacular ‘Aerial Art’

Different perspectives are equally prevalent on terra firma, with Jay mentioning the advantages of having contrasting viewpoints to Jan in relation to their aerial adventures.

“Jan’s more – thank goodness! – more the logical one in the relationship. More structured, far more into planning, and far more creative. I’m so laidback. And then he can be quite A-type, but he’s also chilled out over the years,” she smiles.

“Hmm, I'm very, very chilled,” Jan grins, as he reaches for his cigarette carton.

“So he’ll be trying to hurry me up and I’ll be trying to slow him down. But there’s no breaks in the two of us. Everything that we’ve done, one of us will suggest something crazy and the other one will go ‘ja, that sounds great!’”

As for an example of a crazy suggestion which had them then thinking ‘yoh...’ afterwards?

“What wasn’t!” Jay mirthlessly exclaims, which results in a few utensils ending up on the floor.

“I don’t regret anything we’ve done,” she says (after the cutlery has been picked up and replaced with a fresh set), “but sometimes I think we could have maybe thought it through a little bit more.

“When we started this whole aerial photography thing, we just kind of went on faith: ‘Hmm, OK, let’s do this, we’ll figure it out as we go along’. We didn’t really have a real plan.”

“A lot of things we could have done better,” Jan concedes. “Ag, the thing is if you do something and it goes south, the best is just to kind of learn from it.”

The Roodes’ recount a near-fatal experience where they were forced to land on the remote Mozambican island of Matemo due to a fuel leak.

An unexpected gust of wind caused them to collide with a near-hidden bush, which resulted in them being flung off the airfield and smashing into the sole tree next to the airfield.

Yet the plane isn’t the scapegoat in the scenario, Jan honestly acknowledges.

“I think the thing is...” Jan clears his throat. “By that time, I had flown so much, a few thousand hours and we had landed in a few places that where a hundred times worse.

“Ninety-nine percent of accidents are the pilot’s error, and not the plane. Things seldom go wrong with planes,” he explains.

“In hindsight, you do low-level inspections of airfields before you do a precautionary landing and in hindsight, I should have done more inspections.”

He sighs heavily.

“I should have seen it beforehand and I didn’t. So I think you become a little complacent and think ‘ag, well, I can land it anyway’. And they often say after a thousand hours of flying a lot of pilots do that, and you get complacent. When Mike [Blythe, fellow aviator] came to help us, he also almost hit that same bush.

“I could always figure out what went wrong, and the fact is I should’ve seen it,” Jan confesses, describing the after-effect of the accident as a “horrible situation”.

“Here we are in this plane, there’s no-one on this island. There used to be a lodge there – hence the runway – but the lodge closed down five, six, seven years before that.

“So we ended up walking around the island for hours, just trying to find anybody to just see if they can somehow help us. And a lot of them don’t speak a word of English. So we had to try to chat to them and say...”

Jan mimics a plane crashing, imitating the sound of an explosion, and complementing it with a billowing gesture, followed with an “aaargh!”

“Then they were like ‘no, these okes are something else…’” he laughs of the islanders' reaction to his attempt at demonstrating the plane crash.

“Eventually we took them to the plane, and afterwards it was a great adventure!” he broadly smiles.

Jan reveals that one feels “very vulnerable” when tracking a map, furthering that “the biggest thing we learn was stuff like that happens. You’ve just got to take a deep breath and reassess and say there’s always two things to looking at things: we are fine, we weren’t hurt at all, we had whiplash. And then it’s just about ‘OK cool, this is the next thing, how do we get off the island’. We can make it something exciting or you can just be miserable.”

The less-type-A Jay is “much better at going with the flow,” Jan smiles, conceding that he would be the one to get annoyed in scenarios where things don’t go according to plan.

Yet plans gone awry resulted in a carpe diem approach to disasters, with Jan relaying an anecdote à la a friend of his:

“A friend of mine – it’s such a cliché – but he always used to say, ‘it doesn’t matter what happened to you, it’s how you handled it’. The nice thing is that so many things have gone wrong: we’ve landed in the weirdest places, we haven’t had accommodation, we couldn’t find a village, had to sleep in places without food. And then you realise, ‘ag, whatever. If it happens to you just don’t freak out, don’t get upset because then you’re not enjoying it’,” he casually shrugs, stubbing out his cigarette.