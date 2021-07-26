Swimming with joyful Lazzy to shine a light on SA's vulnerable creatures and habitats

Espoused duo Brendan and Danelle Murray, founders of the Owl Rescue Centre - an NPO situated in Bokfontein - recently co-wrote Return to the Wild: an entertaining and enlightening read which covers the process of rewilding a captive-raised Cape clawless otter, christened Lazarus.

Focused primarily on the release of this curious and playful aquatic mammal, Return to the Wild also provides an insightful look at wildlife conservation in SA and the role the Murrays play in the preservation of our country's biodiversity.

Here Danelle tells us more:

1. Briefly give an overview of the work you and Brendan do at the Owl Rescue Centre, and how you happened to be involved with the release/'re-wildling' of Lazarus.

Our work is primarily focused on owl conservation, which involves rescue, rehabilitation, and release of owls back into the wild. We are also an awareness organisation for owls and other wildlife. We have several projects in place for habitat conservation, which we feel are an important element of our work – not just protecting a species, but also the environment in which it lives. Our initial idea was to give attention to one species, and we picked owls because they were the species we believed at the time, that most needed our help. Since then, the need to diversify has become relevant and we are often asked to help with species that are not owls. This was the case with the otter. The vet who raised Lazarus had worked with us on cases before and knew that she could trust us to help with Lazzy (the otter).

2. The conservation status of otters is something you write extensively about, yet there seems to be little known about their vulnerable status. Please elaborate on the factors contributing to their declining numbers.

The most pressing concern is loss of habitat. Otters need a healthy ecosystem to live in (this is also the reason they are considered bio-indicator species), which there is little left of these days. Pollution and poor waste management, among other things, have destroyed their habitat. Not to mention hunting and persecution.