Meet the winners of the ‘My Father’ writing competition

Published in The Sowetan (29/07/2021)

What does the word “father” mean to you? That’s what the FunDza Literacy Trust asked young writers across the country for their latest essay competition, run in conjunction with the Heartlines’ “Fathers Matter” campaign.

FunDza received more than 1,475 entries for the three categories of Senior (ages 24-30), Intermediate (ages 18-23), and Junior (ages 13-17). There were many different stories about fantastic fathers across the country who are their children’s superheroes, protectors and cheerleaders. The essays described fathers trying to educate their children about the joys of jazz (often unsuccessfully), fathers watching their children’s soccer games, buying them sweets, helping with their homework, playing monopoly and other games, cooking for the family, and supporting young people through depression and failure. Some pieces were eulogies to fathers who had passed away, and described bittersweet memories of the fathers who live on in the writers’ hearts.

There were also heartbreaking stories about absent fathers, abusive fathers and fathers who could “not be separated from the bottle”. These accounts described the pain the writers went through, the loss, the envy of classmates who could talk about what their fathers had done with them on the weekend. But there were also essays about men who had stepped into the role of father, and had guided and loved other children as their own.

One of the runner-up essays was titled “I was raised by many fathers except mine” and included the paragraph: “I have more than one father. The postman who brings the letters once a week he is my father, the bus driver who takes me to school every day he is my father, our neighbour Mr Mudau who always needs my help recharging his airtime voucher he is my father, the security guard at our local supermarket he is also my father. They have been there for me when I needed them the most, they showed me what being a father is.”

As one of the judges commented: “The essays made us laugh and cry (literally). It was hard to choose the winners because our hearts went out to all the writers who shared their moving stories.”

It was a competition, and winners had to be chosen. Each winner receives R1,500 in cash and a goodie bag of T-shirts, books and treats.

The winning entries and the entries of the six runners-up and other commended pieces have been published on FunDza’s site – data-free on all SA networks.

To read them go to live.fundza.mobi

Senior winner: Athenkosi Cetyana

A Man Of Not So Many Words

It is a cold and sombre winter Saturday morning and the paraffin in the heater is almost through. We are all shivering from the wind blowing through the corrugated iron roof. After all, shacks are not made for winter let alone for human beings – but we are hopeful because our father is out there combating the rain for a litre of paraffin – just to keep us all warm.