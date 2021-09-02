‘The Penguin Post’: Celebrating the LGBTIQ+ people whose stories freed us

Questions of heritage and identity have never been as straightforward as they might first appear. And yes, this pun was unapologetically intended!

Perhaps the first and best place to start addressing these topics is by acknowledging that in a country like SA, there is not one heritage or an easily delineated set of distinct identities. Our cultures, languages and histories are multiple, diverse, and as dynamic as the colours of the rainbow.

For LGBTIQ+ people these questions often become even more difficult to navigate.

Gay. Brown. Afrikaans.

Three words that best describe my identity. Over the years, this sequence might have looked different, but the above-mentioned three definitive words stand core to my identity and the lens through which I experience the world. These three things shape me — all at the same time and not one before the other.

During the process of writing my debut book, Skeef, the concept of intersectionality came into sharp focus. In its most basic form, intersectionality demonstrates a multifaceted connection between race, gender and other systems that work together to oppress some while allowing privilege to others.

In 1990, during SA’s first Pride march, LGBTIQ+ trailblazer Simon Nkoli poignantly expressed why race and sexuality fundamentally can’t be divorced: “I am black and I am gay ... In SA, I am oppressed because I am a black man, and I am oppressed because I am gay. So when I fight for my freedom I must fight against both oppressions.”