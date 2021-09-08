‘The Penguin Post’: Damon Galgut offers non-advice to aspiring writers

Writing fiction is a highly personal activity, so your biggest asset and enemy in the process is yourself. And nobody knows better than you what that involves.

So you may, for example, have a pernickety and controlling nature, which won’t allow you to start writing before you know exactly what happens at every stage of the plot. If this sounds like you, any advice I offer will be useless. Orderly, regulated writing is not my territory and I have nothing to tell you.

On the other hand, if the prospect of a writing-day fills you with dread, to the point where you’d rather do almost anything else instead, then you may want to pay attention to what follows.

My first piece of non-advice is this: don’t go against the grain of your nature. If you like fixed working hours, then set them for yourself. If routine makes you anxious, don’t follow a routine. If you can only focus in little concentrated bursts, then do it like that. No need to make it harder than it is.

On the other hand, learn to strategise against yourself. If you’re good at procrastination, start your day by writing a couple of sentences. Doesn’t matter how bad they are; just engage with the work. You’ll find you return to it later, even if you don’t want to.