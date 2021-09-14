Government apathy forces National Book Week organiser to close down

The South African Book Development Council (SABDC), the organisation behind the annual National Book Week (NBW) which actively celebrated books through indigenous language reading festivals, has shut down.

Held every September, NBW ran for over a decade and was the country’s most cherished reading awareness week dedicated to encouraging reading and promoting books.

The demise of SABDC leaves the Ghana Book Development Council, fully funded by the Ghanaian government, as the only surviving functional book development council on the continent. While they share much in common, SABDC has languished in a holding pattern since 2007, waiting to be formalised and funded by the state.

Despite this significant drawback, the SABDC’s council, consisting of an impressive cross-section of voluntary national book-sector member associations, has remained committed to increasing access to books in SA, and to showcasing, strengthening and diversifying the SA book industry and its many-linked supply chain.

Starved as it has been of the necessary resources, the SABDC has nevertheless punched well above its weight. Its council members and its board of directors have served as dedicated volunteers throughout its history.