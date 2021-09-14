Interview with Damian Barr, author of ‘You Will Be Safe Here’

The words of the title are mentioned twice in the novel, the first when Sarah and her young son arrive at the Bloemfontein concentration camp. A captain welcomes them by stating: “You are not prisoners here, you are refugees. Please be assured, you will be safe here”.

The second time is when Jan assures an anxious Irma that nothing will happen to Willem at New Dawn: “It’s lekker. He’ll be safe there.”

A less overt mention of this perceived “safety” is when Willem arrives at New Dawn. A fellow teenage boy and inmate of the camp collects Willem at the gate: “Willem hears a walkie-talkie crackling asking ‘Veilig?’ Willem replies: ‘Veilig.’”

I ask Barr about the deceptive nature of this statement.

“I feel that when you have to tell people they will be safe,” he responds, “you may believe that, but they are not going to be safe. It’s the completely opposite direction. It’s an irony, a cruel irony.

“But I think some of the soldiers genuinely believed in the camps. That the people will be safe.

“What’s truly terrifying is that some of these camps for boys now, they think ‘right, we’re going to teach you, we’re going to toughen you up, we’re going to send you back in the world better equipped to deal with it, we’re going to make you macho instead of being a moffie’.

“Using that title was a way for me of uniting the past and the present, something that will forever be told to people who are in danger and it’s a lie, whether it’s conscious or not,” Barr emphasises.

Willem’s absent, layabout dad Rick is the first person to overtly call him a moffie when he witnesses Willem dancing and singing along to Britney Spears’s 1999 hit Baby One More Time:

“Rick appears. Willem wraps his arms around his legs but Rick shakes him off shouting, ‘Moffie!’ ‘A moffie!’ Rick cries. ‘A fuckin’ moffie!’”

What impact does Rick calling him a moffie have on Willem?

“What it does,” Barr starts, “is that it affirms the fears he has had about himself. He knows he doesn’t fit, he knows he has a hard time at school. Being called that is really shocking to him. Though his father is absent, he loves his father, and he wants his father’s approval.

“He doesn’t understand the meaning of what his father said. He understands from the tone how angry and how hateful it might be, that name. He’s still questioning who he is as the novel goes on.

“When you’re young and queer, you don’t know who you are. We often find out who we are from other people’s fears and phobias. He’s not that confident about his identity.”

“The culture operates on that macho, narrow, toxic masculinity that exists here in SA and around the world in many different ways. It’s quite strong here and that’s why they’re trying to force Willem away from his books, away from [his beloved pug] Britney.”

I tell Barr how much I enjoyed Die Taal being interspersed with English — including “ja”, “mevrou”, “lekker”, “gekekkel”, and “spogmotor”, all sans translations — and ask him if he considered including a glossary.

“Oh, good. I'm glad you liked them!” Barr says brightly.

“I didn’t want to use Afrikaans words to replace English words. “Kekkel” is a really good onomatopoeic word. I think you get it. I don’t think you need a glossary. If I’d done my job correctly, you wouldn’t need a glossary because the context should tell you what the word means, like rooinek or whatever.”