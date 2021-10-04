Michael Sears in conversation with Stanley Trollip about ‘Wolfman’

We had serious problems with the book, running into a wall a few times at about 20,000 words. Each time that happened we took a breather and wrote another Kubu mystery.

Eventually I suggested to Michael [Sears] that our problem was that we didn’t really understand our new main character, Crystal Nguyen. I offered to write a few stories about her, set in northern Minnesota where she worked as an investigative reporter for a Duluth TV station. Those few stories ended up being about 60,000 words, and that solved our problem. We returned to the thriller and finished it successfully. It was published in the UK first as Dead of Night and in the US as Shoot the Bastards.

When Covid-19 appeared and I was severely locked down in Cape Town, I realised I had an unpublished novel sitting on my hard drive — at least the first draft of one. So I set to work, rewriting it, tightening it and refining the overall story.

In essence, Wolfman, which is what I called my novel, is a prequel to Shoot the Bastards.

Employed to report on environmental issues for a TV station in Duluth, Minnesota, Crys finds herself doing the typical cub reporter job. Her break comes with the trial of two wolf poachers and a fiery report she presents on air. After that her relationship with her boss, Scott Hansen, goes up and down with the ratings and the threats from angry hunters. Does this ignite the tension for the rest of the story?

Crys’ relationship with Hansen is always tense. In fact, the book starts with her rehearsing what she will tell him when she hands in her resignation letter. Before she can do that, two hunters are found not guilty of wolf poaching despite the fact they have many wolf pelts in their possession.

Hansen is incensed that they got off and gives Crys the opportunity to report on it in prime time, with the admonition not to mention hunters. She doesn’t use the word, but calls them barbarians instead, which ignites a heated debate in the community, which is her goal, and draws anger from her boss.

She keeps putting him in difficult positions when she pushes his boundaries, sometimes going against his orders. However, her reports cause the station’s ratings to soar. Without the ratings, he would have fired her.

When it becomes apparent her life may be in danger, first from poachers she goes after, then from a so-called ally of hers who doesn’t think she’s doing enough, her boss becomes very protective. Of course she wonders whether he’s trying to protect her or the ratings.

Crys has a particular passion for wolves and is tempted to become involved with movements like Hunt the Hunter, which targets hunting. Is it based on a real group?

When I first read this question, I knew how I would answer it. However, with a little research, the answer is not as clear. A few years ago, perhaps even within the last year, there was a Facebook group for Hunt the Hunter. It no longer exists. I suspect it was taken down because it advocated, at least in the title, violence against hunters. If my memory serves me correctly, there were photos of trophy hunters standing over the animals they had killed.

To answer your question, yes, I believe there is such a group, but its public face seems to be in hiding.

