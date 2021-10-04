When the personal becomes political

Published on SebenzaLIVE (30/09/2021)

“The first and last time I attempted to commit suicide felt like any normal day.”

This is the opening line of Busiswa Mahonono’s powerful piece on depression, which lives on FunDza’s publishing platform live.fundza.mobi.

FunDza is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to getting young people reading, writing and learning. FunDza runs an online site that commissions and publishes relatable and appealing local content, and also publishes young people’s work. Every day around 15,000 readers spend time reading original stories, blogs and poems on the platform that is zero-rated by all mobile networks and is thus completely free for anyone to access.

Mahonono’s piece is one of many on the site tackling sensitive and often taboo subjects in SA. From depression and contraception to gender-based violence and consent, their writers are not afraid to go head-to-head with unpopular opinions.

A young woman struggling with her mental health in an environment that considers her dramatic. A mother who, despite push back from family and friends, decides to put her teenage daughters on female contraception. A father from ekasi speaking earnestly to his peers about gender-based violence. A young black student on what it means to be black in our country.

Mindspace and Ekasi with Amajita are two weekly blogs on live.fundza.mobi, which provide a platform for the sharpest minds to raise their voices about some of society’s most pressing issues.