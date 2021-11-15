Jacket Notes. Gail Schimmel on 'Never Tell A Lie'

In Never Tell A Lie, I zoomed in on lies — starting with the idea that your friend might be lying, and then asking what would happen if you have a historical reason to doubt her. This is what happens in Mary’s friendship with April, and I hope that I keep both Mary and the reader guessing to the very end.

This book has been a journey for me, being the first one I have written “from scratch”, under contract to my international publisher. It’s a whole new ball game — and there were days when I wondered whether achieving this completely unbelievable writer’s dream of international publication was really worth it.

There’s the obvious things — explaining every South Africanism in a way that isn’t irritating to the reader. Do you have any idea how hard it is to explain what a bakkie is? And how gated roads work? And no, we don’t all live in gated estates. And yes, actually we do have some very fancy houses here. And explaining what a godawful noise a hadeda makes? (Okay, that last one is something I’m worrying about for the next book).

Although there is the accompanying satisfaction of feeling that I am introducing my editorial team to my country, and a lot of my (lengthy) explanations, often with links, end with the words “one day I will show you”.

But worse than the cultural gaps and accompanying discourses — they won’t let me swear! Every f-bomb results in lengthy negotiations about whether I could replace it with “damn”. I don’t see myself as particularly potty mouthed, but it seems that I mustn’t pack my bags for middle-America any time soon. I may never tell a lie, but I do like to swear ...

Never Tell A Lie by Gail Schimmel is published by Pan Macmillan South Africa, R240.