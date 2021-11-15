Legendary novelist Wilbur Smith passes away at the age of 88

As he reflected: “It probably helped me because I think you have to be slightly crazy to try to earn a living from writing.”

His father thought his son’s obsession with books was unnatural and unhealthy and Smith became a secret reader, spending hours in the outhouse long-drop latrine where he kept his favourite novels.

At eight, Smith enrolled at Cordwalles boarding school in Pietermaritzburg, a preparatory school with the motto “courage builds character”, but the experience was brutal. He read voraciously as consolation, and was considered a poor pupil, but excelled in English composition. At prep school he discovered Ernest Hemingway, who would have a profound influence on his writing.

Senior school was the prestigious Michaelhouse in what is now KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Smith was no happier: “Michaelhouse was a debilitating experience. There was no respect for the pupils. The teachers were brutal, the prefects beat us, and the senior boys bullied us. It was a cycle of violence that kept perpetuating itself.”

Reading and creative writing became his refuge.

At 16 Smith contracted polio, which left him with a weak right leg but caused him few problems until later in life. The experience prompted his depiction of the flawed hero in his novels, in particular Garrick Courtney in the Courtney series of adventures.

Inspired by his own experience running wild on his father’s ranch, Smith wrote When the Lion Feeds, the story of brothers Sean and Garrick Courtney, and the tough life of cattle farming in the shadow of the Zulu wars and the gold rush. It was infused with the world he knew intimately. His agent sent it to Pick, then MD of William Heinemann, who immediately responded to the raw authenticity of the storytelling.

A Hollywood deal followed and foreign rights sales racked up. The novel was a best-seller and Smith quit his job at the tax office to write full time. His instinctive grasp of narrative, the rich material of his upbringing and the boundless story opportunities of his African homeland produced a string of novels that thrilled an ever-growing readership. His obsessive dedication to the craft of authorship enabled him to write almost a novel a year, allowing his publishers to build a best-selling brand name.

As well as standalone novels, from piracy and poaching to diamond smuggling and the pursuit of buried treasure, fuelled by high-octane derring-do and featuring rugged wish-fulfilment characters, Smith expanded his popular Courtney series of conflict and ambition within a sprawling family, moving back and forward through the centuries.

In the 1980s he began the Ballantyne Series, chronicling the family’s struggles during Rhodesia’s brief history, and a decade later he would begin a series of novels set in ancient Egypt, the latest of which, The New Kingdom, was published this year.

Smith’s personal life was as eventful as his novels. Another marriage producing a son failed, and then he met young divorcee Danielle Thomas, whom he married in 1971 until she died from brain cancer in 1999 after a six-year illness.

It wasn’t until he met his fourth wife, Mokhiniso Rakhimova from Tajikistan, in a bookshop near Sloane Square in London, that Smith found true happiness and peace of mind. They married in May 2000.

Niso has been instrumental in managing Smith’s legacy project. A deeply loyal man, he had remained with his original publishers for 45 years, but in December 2012 he moved to HarperCollins in a publishing deal that also included co-authored novels, the first of which, Golden Lion, was published in 2015. A further move followed in 2017 when Smith joined Bonnier Books UK.

A passionate advocate of adventure fiction, Smith endeavoured to share his love for the genre through the global charitable foundation he and Niso established in 2015. Dedicated to growing the readership for adventure fiction and the promotion of reading and writing for younger generations across the world, the joyous and productive work of The Wilbur and Niso Smith Foundation will continue, led by Niso. As the final piece of the legacy puzzle, Smith and Niso recently started a vertically integrated media company, Leopard Rock Studios Ltd, to produce film/TV and other projects by reimagining Smith’s classic IP for a new generation of fans.