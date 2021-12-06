A classic Reacher that packs all the punches

Blue Moon (book number 24) was the sign for Andrew to take over

Lee: “Blue Moon: I felt it was kinda bleak and nihilistic and Reacher was in despair really. He managed to solve the problem for the individuals that were suffering but he couldn’t solve the larger issue because it was just too big. So it was a bleak book and I worried about it, in a sense. I thought it was a fine book and was proud to publish it. I thought people would be happy with it. But there was a kind of an end-of-the-road feeling to it that alerted me to the fact that this was the time to do the handover so it continues into the future with energy. And the energy that Andrew has brought to it is fantastic. I thought I wished I could be 15 years younger and have that old stamina and ideas that I had back then. And Andrew is like me 15 years ago and so it is like I have woken up 15 years younger.”

Reacher’s physicality origins

Lee: “When I was a little kid I was obsessed with the story of David vs Goliath. I loved Goliath and wished him to be the good guy. I really believed that, to the point that when I was the youngest kid, and my next brother was born, I wanted to name him Goliath. But my parents wouldn’t do it. They called him David instead, which was totally wrong.”

How to write good skop, skiet en donner?

Andrew: “It’s a combination of things. We both grew up in areas where it was best if you just stayed in your house. If not, you were always going to get involved in some kind of trouble. So we both have a reservoir of memories to use. That helps with the choreography.”

Lee: “I only have one principle in terms of the theory of writing. You write the slow parts fast and the fast parts slow. If you have to get Reacher from one city to the next, you don’t painstakingly show him travelling all the way. He’s just there. But if he is going to get into a fight, you slow it all the way down. What people love about reading the Reacher books is thinking along with him. Instinctively Reacher thinks I could A, I could B, I could C, but probably D would be the smart thing because the other guy is going to be anticipating ABC. The reader get’s like four scenarios instead of one. The reader is just loving that. It’s a sophisticated response because readers are generally civilised people, educated and thoughtful. They know that they must not punch somebody in the face. It’s not allowed, it’s not moral, it’s not ethically right, it's not part of their world view and they’re completely decided on that. But the entire appeal of Reacher is based on the fact that everyone in the world has a list of 10 people they would cheerfully punch in the face. They are not going to admit it, because they are too civilised, but they would love to see it happen. This is the larger purpose of fiction. What you cannot get in real life you can get in fiction and that’s the enduring appeal of it.”

Andrew: “It takes everything to the extreme. Even though Reacher might cheat, he might lie, it’s all in the service of the greater good. He’s not tricking people so he can make money. It’s necessary for the right to prevail. In real life sometimes it’s hard to see where right is prevailing. Having it happen for you on the page is very satisfying.”

Character Names

Lee: “Dendonker, the bad guy, I love that name which is a sort of onomatopoeic representation of someone falling down the stairs, which is obviously what should happen to him on a regular basis.”

Andrew: “Michaela felt at the beginning that she got her brother Michael killed so you needed that connection and the way it worked for the twins was to have similar names. For the surnames, what we often do for fun is to name the characters that we like after players of our favourite football team — Aston Villa. I had just rewatched a fabulous cup final back in the 90s where Aston Villa were playing Manchester United. All of the experts said we had no chance of winning and Villa triumphed. One of the things was what the manager did, in a complete surprise, he brought in Graham Fenton who completely nullified one of the biggest Man United stars. Everyone was gobsmacked at how great his performance was. I happened to watch this game for fun when we needed a character’s name and I thought about Fenton (this became Michaela’s married surname). And the brother’s last name became Curtis — one of Villa’s players in the 70s.”