'The Watchers', full of creeps
In 'The Watchers', horror and Irish superstition take centre stage in what plays out as a survival story in the vein of 'A Quiet Place', the movie starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
06 December 2021 - 11:48
The Watchers ★★★★
AM Shine
Head of Zeus, R335
When Mina, a struggling artist who lives a life shut off from her family and much of the world, accepts the task of delivering a rare parrot to its new owner for part of the seller’s fee, she unwittingly embarks on a journey that will change the course of her life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.