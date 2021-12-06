'The Watchers', full of creeps

In 'The Watchers', horror and Irish superstition take centre stage in what plays out as a survival story in the vein of 'A Quiet Place', the movie starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

The Watchers ★★★★

AM Shine

Head of Zeus, R335



When Mina, a struggling artist who lives a life shut off from her family and much of the world, accepts the task of delivering a rare parrot to its new owner for part of the seller’s fee, she unwittingly embarks on a journey that will change the course of her life...