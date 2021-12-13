Pages squirting sex

Touch: Sex, sexuality and sensuality ★★★

Compiled by Tiffany Kagure Mugo and Kim Windvogel

Kwela Books, R260

Sex. At once complex and simple; freeing and caging. It is beautiful. It is dark. For some it is sensual, experimental, primal, a portal to a world of close intimacy and tender love; for others it’s an act of destruction.

Touch: Sex, sexuality and sensuality is the outcome of a lockdown project undertaken by Tiffany Kagure Mugo (author of Quirky Quick Guide to Having Sex) and Kim Windvogel (author of They Called Me Queer) with the purpose of providing a platform for different narratives and voices.

The narratives unfold as personal essays, conversations the writers have with themselves and even as poems written by more than 30 contributors across the divides of gender, sexual orientation and politics.

Some contributions are fun and terribly sexy. There’s Uvania Naidoo who writes about masturbation and sharing her squirting with a partner for the first time.

Windvogel includes a personal narrative about sexual experiences with different partners. “These experiences, and those I omitted, fold into my sexual endeavours like perfectly whipped cream and here I have served the creamiest parts of myself to you.”