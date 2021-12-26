Best reads of 2021

KOJO BAFFOE - Ran Walker's Keep It 100: 100-Word Stories (45 Alternate Press, Llc)

This book drew me in as much for the form as for the stories themselves. To be able to communicate so much in 100 words is a level of craft I aspire to and one that Walker seems to do with such ease, dancing seamlessly in the spaces between poetry and prose. And the stories linger. I found myself, in random moments, saying 'damn' to myself when, all of a sudden, the 'penny dropped' and I got the punchline. I also had to let each story breathe, sometimes taking moments between reading, because there were times when they were overwhelming.

AZILLE COETZEE - Kompoun by Ronelda Kamfer (Kwela)

A beautiful but painful account of a farmworker family in the Overberg. The story is told by two cousins, Nadia and Xavie, who unravel and reveal the terrible violence, neglect and layers of betrayal that weave the family together. Both in its style and content, the novel subverts the established norms of Afrikaans literature. Kamfer’s language is rhythmic, poetic and often harsh. Her narrative is fragmented and circling, like memory. She writes into the tradition of the Afrikaans farm novel, but undermines it strikingly, or gives it new form, by focalising issues of land, belonging and inheritance from within various generations of a farmworker family.

MILA DE VILLIERS - Animal by Lisa Taddeo (Simon & Schuster)

Taddeo’s feverishly hypnotic debut novel is an unforgiving exploration of the cruelty men are capable of inflicting upon women, and societal constraints women are subjected to in patriarchal societies. The protagonist Joan’s rejection of enforced oppression is tangible as she takes the reader into her past which is permeated by violence, loss, disappointment, and persecution. Animal is an examination of women defying repression in as much as a harrowing look at family and belonging. A relentless read.

SHAUN DE WAAL - The Heart Is the Size of A Fist by PP Fourie (Kwela)

The Heart Is the Size of A Fist has taken me almost a year to read. I had to read it in small gobbets because this account of growing up with an alcoholic dad is, inevitably, painful to read; I'd even say it was "triggering" for me. But the way Fourie works through the trauma, in memory and then in the contemplative passages of the book, is cumulatively comforting – the beautiful writing alone makes it possible to complete this journey.

ANDREW HARDING - Head First by AI Santhouse (Atlantic); Jack by Marilynne Robinson (Virago)

I’m going to cheap and mention two books. The first is a fascinating dive into the misconceptions, prejudices and dramas gripping the world of psychiatry. Head First happens to have been written by one of my oldest friends, Al Santhouse, but – my own bias acknowledged – it is a revelatory read. The second has to be Jack. I’ve wallowed in so much good literature over the past two pandemic years, but Robinson’s writing is something else. Wry, dreamy, wise, transcendent. It reminds me of the experience of reading Beloved, or The Famished Road. It’s a rapturous, forlorn, star-crossed love story, set in a racially divided St Louis soon after World War 2.

CRAIG HIGGINSON - The Girls by Emma Cline (Vintage)

There has been a lot of hype around young American novelist Emma Cline. At the age of 25, and on the strength of her first novel, The Girls, she signed a two-million-dollar, three-book deal. Loosely inspired by the Manson Family and the murder of Sharon Tate, The Girls is not interested in Russell, the Manson-like cult leader, but instead concerns itself with the dynamics within the group of girls around him. The protagonist is Evie Boyd, a solitary and bored teenager who one day sees a group of wild-looking and irreverent girls in the park. She is mesmerised by a beautiful older girl called Suzanne who represents everything that Evie, in her numbed middle-class existence, seems to lack. Evie soon becomes drawn into the world of Suzanne, and her gradual abdication of power mirrors the girls’ more general abdication of power to Russell. As events escalate towards a secretly-planned murder, the novel explores themes of complicity, guilt, shame, ‘the forbidden’ and what it is to really feel alive. Cline writes with the suppleness of Sally Rooney, but in prose as alive, mercurial and indelible as Sylvia Plath.