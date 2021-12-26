News

Test your book knowledge

26 December 2021 - 00:00 By Mila de Villiers
by Damon Galgut (Umuzi) was the winner of the The Booker Prize in 2021.
The Promise by Damon Galgut (Umuzi) was the winner of the The Booker Prize in 2021.
Image: Supplied

QUESTIONS

  1. Which two books were the recipients of the 2021 Sunday Times Nonfiction Prize and Sunday Times Fiction Prize?
  2. Name the family in Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize winning novel The Promise.
  3. What is the title of Wole Soyinka’s latest novel?
  4. Which author was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature?
  5. What is the name of Claire Robertson's book that was published last year?
  6. Name the local Facebook page dedicated to literature, started by Paige Nick, which launched a ‘best book cover of the year’ award.
  7. Who is  Sherlock Holmes’s main adversary?
  8. Which Irish novelist’s latest book is titled Beautiful World, Where Are You?
  9. “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Name the book and author of this opening sentence.
  10. Which local thriller writer created the character of Benny Griessel?
  11. Name the title of Lisa Taddeo’s debut novel.
  12. The history of which music genre does Zakes Mda chart in his latest novel, Wayfarers’ Hymns?
  13. What is the title of Elizabeth Nyamayaro’s memoir?
  14. Which novel by Lauren Beukes, set to hit the small screen in 2022, will star acclaimed actress Elisabeth Moss as Kirby Mizrachi?
  15. Klara and the Sun is the eighth novel by which Nobel Prize-winning writer?
  16. What is the title of Alan Paton award-winning author Pumla Dineo Gqola’s latest book?
  17. Which English writer is better known by his nom de plume Lewis Carroll?
  18. “There is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills.” Which South African classic opens with this sentence?
  19. Name the local author of Booker Prize-longlisted novel An Island.
  20. What animal is the character Babar created by Jean de Brunhoff?
Best book covers
Best book covers
Image: Supplied
Zakes Mda.
Zakes Mda.
Image: Supplied
Pumla Dineo Gqola.
Pumla Dineo Gqola.
Image: Mark Andrews

ANSWERS

  1. These are not gentle people by Andrew Harding; A Sin of Omission by Marguerite Poland
  2. Swart
  3. Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth
  4. Abdulrazak Gurnah
  5. Isle
  6. The Good Book Appreciation Society
  7. Prof James Moriarty
  8. Sally Rooney
  9. Anna Karenina, Leo Tolstoy
  10. Deon Meyer
  11. Animal
  12. Famo
  13. I Am a Girl From Africa
  14. The Shining Girls
  15. Kazuo Ishiguro
  16. Female Fear Factory
  17. Charles Lutwidge Dodgson
  18. Cry, the Beloved Country
  19. Karen Jennings
  20. An elephant

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Best reads of 2021

We asked some of our favourite wordsmiths, authors and reviewers to tell us about their best reads of the year.
Books
2 hours ago

Michael Connelly interviews Deon Meyer — The plots get dark

US author Michael Connelly chats all things thriller-writing with local legend Deon Meyer.
Books
1 week ago

Damon Galgut caps a year of triumph for African writers

Loud praise as quiet man of letters becomes the third South African author to win the prestigious Booker Prize.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Bontle Senne News
  3. Michael Connelly interviews Deon Meyer — The plots get dark News
  4. Best reads of 2021 News
  5. Winners of the 2021 Sunday Times Literary Awards announced News

Latest Videos

Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 
SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...