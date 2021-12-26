Test your book knowledge

Which two books were the recipients of the 2021 Sunday Times Nonfiction Prize and Sunday Times Fiction Prize?

Name the family in Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize winning novel The Promise.

What is the title of Wole Soyinka’s latest novel?

Which author was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature?

What is the name of Claire Robertson's book that was published last year?

Name the local Facebook page dedicated to literature, started by Paige Nick, which launched a ‘best book cover of the year’ award.

Who is Sherlock Holmes’s main adversary?

Which Irish novelist’s latest book is titled Beautiful World, Where Are You?

“Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Name the book and author of this opening sentence.

Which local thriller writer created the character of Benny Griessel?

Name the title of Lisa Taddeo’s debut novel.

The history of which music genre does Zakes Mda chart in his latest novel, Wayfarers’ Hymns?

What is the title of Elizabeth Nyamayaro’s memoir?

Which novel by Lauren Beukes, set to hit the small screen in 2022, will star acclaimed actress Elisabeth Moss as Kirby Mizrachi?

Klara and the Sun is the eighth novel by which Nobel Prize-winning writer?

What is the title of Alan Paton award-winning author Pumla Dineo Gqola’s latest book?

Which English writer is better known by his nom de plume Lewis Carroll?

“There is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills.” Which South African classic opens with this sentence?

Name the local author of Booker Prize-longlisted novel An Island.