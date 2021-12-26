Test your book knowledge
26 December 2021 - 00:00
QUESTIONS
- Which two books were the recipients of the 2021 Sunday Times Nonfiction Prize and Sunday Times Fiction Prize?
- Name the family in Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize winning novel The Promise.
- What is the title of Wole Soyinka’s latest novel?
- Which author was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature?
- What is the name of Claire Robertson's book that was published last year?
- Name the local Facebook page dedicated to literature, started by Paige Nick, which launched a ‘best book cover of the year’ award.
- Who is Sherlock Holmes’s main adversary?
- Which Irish novelist’s latest book is titled Beautiful World, Where Are You?
- “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Name the book and author of this opening sentence.
- Which local thriller writer created the character of Benny Griessel?
- Name the title of Lisa Taddeo’s debut novel.
- The history of which music genre does Zakes Mda chart in his latest novel, Wayfarers’ Hymns?
- What is the title of Elizabeth Nyamayaro’s memoir?
- Which novel by Lauren Beukes, set to hit the small screen in 2022, will star acclaimed actress Elisabeth Moss as Kirby Mizrachi?
- Klara and the Sun is the eighth novel by which Nobel Prize-winning writer?
- What is the title of Alan Paton award-winning author Pumla Dineo Gqola’s latest book?
- Which English writer is better known by his nom de plume Lewis Carroll?
- “There is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills.” Which South African classic opens with this sentence?
- Name the local author of Booker Prize-longlisted novel An Island.
- What animal is the character Babar created by Jean de Brunhoff?
ANSWERS
- These are not gentle people by Andrew Harding; A Sin of Omission by Marguerite Poland
- Swart
- Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth
- Abdulrazak Gurnah
- Isle
- The Good Book Appreciation Society
- Prof James Moriarty
- Sally Rooney
- Anna Karenina, Leo Tolstoy
- Deon Meyer
- Animal
- Famo
- I Am a Girl From Africa
- The Shining Girls
- Kazuo Ishiguro
- Female Fear Factory
- Charles Lutwidge Dodgson
- Cry, the Beloved Country
- Karen Jennings
- An elephant