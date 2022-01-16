Murder, mystery and a riotous romp through Ancient Rome

Narrated by Flavia, whose dry, rather acerbic humour alone makes this novel “a tonic and a joy to read,” as Britain’s Observer newspaper described it. Add in a dead street pedlar, impolite slaves, rancid nuts, Xero’s pies, a custody battle over a parrot, a decapitated sheep, a magistrate husband of only four months and A Comedy of Terrors lives up to its name. It’s impossible not to marvel at the way Davis slowly, cannily parlays the chaotic collision of Albia’s newfound domesticity with Saturnalia into the dark sinister tangle of murder, menace, extortion and racketeering that unfolds. A tangle that Albia, of course, feels compelled to investigate. “There was a lot of criminality which hasn’t been written about enough by Roman authors, but it clearly was there,” says Davis, who prides herself on historical accuracy, “and it is [part of] Italian life to this day.”

Davis revels in researching her novels. She has travelled extensively through the Levant, as well as Italy, Spain and Greece, even venturing down into the depths of Rome’s Cloaca Maxima, the ancient sewer. “I see no point in writing historical novels unless you get it right. It does matter, and people like it.” They like the understated way, too, that slaves and citizens from all parts of the Roman Empire feature in her novels. “The crowds would have been all colours, and in Comedy of Terrors I went out of my way to say that some of the characters were from parts of Africa. The good thing about the Romans is they were not colour prejudiced; they had snobberies of different kinds. And they did have African emperors. Septimius Severus is the first one, but after the time I’ve written about.”

Pressed further on why her books have such a devoted readership, she says: “They do like the humour and they do like having a crime mystery. But one of the main things they like is the Falco family life — the huge interconnected group of people — and following them. It is like a kind of Roman soap opera to them. And that I had not anticipated. When I started I made Falco have a big family simply because I was making him different from the Philip Marlowe loner type detective who has no family, friends or connections. Falco being Italian, I thought, ‘Well, he’d better have a big Italian family who get under his feet.’ Then, once I’d mentioned them, I had to fill them in and then they took over almost. I think there are some people who would read the books even if they didn’t have a crime story.”

She also didn’t anticipate the backlash when she turned to writing the Flavia Albia series after her partner’s death and a change in publisher left her feeling the need to write something different. “There was huge resistance. Some readers actually said, ‘We’re not going to read those. We want Falco,'” recalls Davis, “though they are now reading them and some are saying they like her more.” A Briton orphaned during the Boudican rebellion and adopted as a child, Flavia Albia is not only a woman but an outsider, says Davis, “so she can view how Roman society is organised in a way that Falco couldn’t”. Having now examined every conceivable aspect of Roman society through the eyes of both protagonists for more than 30 years, Davis insists that “at the back of what I’m doing as a novelist of that period is saying that human nature, with all its flaws, doesn’t change”. — @BronSibree