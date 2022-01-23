World Read Aloud Day celebrates 10th year of inspiring a culture of reading

The campaign, together with its partners, read aloud to more than 3-million children in 2021

If “the journey of a lifetime starts with the turning of a page”, then Nal’ibali (https://nalibali.org/) — SA’s reading-for-enjoyment campaign — has been the catalyst for millions of lifetime journeys. Nal’ibali, isiXhosa for “Here’s the story”, was founded in 2012 to spark children’s potential through storytelling and reading. Each year since, it has been leading literacy change in SA by galvanising adults to read with their children through its annual World Read Aloud Day celebration.



What is World Read Aloud Day? ..