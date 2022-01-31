Vacancy | Current affairs publisher: NB Publishers

SA’s leading publishing house is looking for a dynamic and innovative publisher, based in Johannesburg or Cape Town, to expand its flourishing list of current affairs and other nonfiction. This challenging position requires someone with a keen interest in South African politics and society.

The ideal professional:



• has a relevant tertiary qualification

• has at least three to five years’ media or book experience

• thinks strategically and seizes opportunities

• can conceptualise new books and structure content logically and accessibly

• has outstanding organisational abilities and can manage a demanding programme to deadline and to budget

• has an exceptional command of English and Afrikaans and excellent communication and networking skills

• works well under pressure and can brief and manage teams of freelancers

• is creative, enthusiastic, connected and meticulous

• is well informed on current affairs and in touch with opinion formers and the media

The position offers:

a stimulating and varied work environment as part of a vibrant team of book people

a competitive salary with benefits

Every application has to be accompanied by a separate covering letter explaining why you are suitable for the position, as well as details of three referees.

Apply via the following link: https://nbpublishers.simplify.hr/vacancy/qgfr3l

Closing date: February 9 2022

For more information about NB Publishers visit their website.

Applicants who have not received a reply within two weeks of the closing date may assume that their application has been unsuccessful. NB Publishers reserves the right not to fill this position at this time should a suitable candidate not be found.

Given the employment equity policy of Media24, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups.

Based on our risk assessment, being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is an inherent requirement of this job. Our policy makes provision for exemption, and applicants who make a successful application for exemption will also be considered.