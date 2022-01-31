Vacancy | Current affairs publisher: NB Publishers
SA’s leading publishing house is looking for a dynamic and innovative publisher, based in Johannesburg or Cape Town, to expand its flourishing list of current affairs and other nonfiction. This challenging position requires someone with a keen interest in South African politics and society.
The ideal professional:
• has a relevant tertiary qualification
• has at least three to five years’ media or book experience
• thinks strategically and seizes opportunities
• can conceptualise new books and structure content logically and accessibly
• has outstanding organisational abilities and can manage a demanding programme to deadline and to budget
• has an exceptional command of English and Afrikaans and excellent communication and networking skills
• works well under pressure and can brief and manage teams of freelancers
• is creative, enthusiastic, connected and meticulous
• is well informed on current affairs and in touch with opinion formers and the media
The position offers:
- a stimulating and varied work environment as part of a vibrant team of book people
- a competitive salary with benefits
Every application has to be accompanied by a separate covering letter explaining why you are suitable for the position, as well as details of three referees.
Apply via the following link: https://nbpublishers.simplify.hr/vacancy/qgfr3l
Closing date: February 9 2022
For more information about NB Publishers visit their website.
Applicants who have not received a reply within two weeks of the closing date may assume that their application has been unsuccessful. NB Publishers reserves the right not to fill this position at this time should a suitable candidate not be found.
Given the employment equity policy of Media24, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups.
Based on our risk assessment, being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is an inherent requirement of this job. Our policy makes provision for exemption, and applicants who make a successful application for exemption will also be considered.
SA se voorste uitgewery het ’n vakature vir ’n vindingryke en dinamiese uitgewer om ’n florerende publikasielys met biografieë en aktuele boeke na nog groter hoogtes te neem. Die pos vereis ’n lewendige belangstelling in Suid-Afrikaanse kwessies en ’n aanvoeling vir die tydsgees.
Die suksesvolle kandidaat:
- het tersaaklike tersiêre kwalifikasies en lees wyd
- het drie tot vyf jaar ondervinding in die media
- kan strategies dink en geleenthede raaksien
- kan nuwe boeke konseptualiseer en teks logies en leesbaar orden
- is geesdriftig, ingelig, ingeskakel en vol idees, dog uiters noukeurig
- het sterk organisatoriese vermoëns en kan ’n publikasieprogram binne begroting en op skedule bestuur
- kan onder groot druk spanne vryskutwerkers effektief bestuur en spertye haal
- beheer Afrikaans en Engels uitstekend en skryf vars, prikkelende kopie
- is op hoogte met debatte en het ’n wye netwerk in die media en onder opinievormers
Die pos bied:
- ’n afwisselende en stimulerende werksomgewing as deel van ’n lewenskragtige en kreatiewe span boekliefhebbers
- ’n mededingende salaris met voordele.
Elke aansoek moet vergesel wees van ’n aparte dekbrief wat verduidelik hoekom jy geskik is vir die pos en die kontakdetails van drie referente.
Sluitingsdatum: Februarie 9 2022
Vir meer inligting oor hulle maatskappy besoek gerus hulle webtuiste.
Aansoekers wat nie binne twee weke ná die sluitingsdatum van ons gehoor het nie, kan aanvaar hul aansoek was nie suksesvol nie. NB is onder geen verpligting om die pos te vul nie.
Ingevolge Media24 se diensbillikheidsbeleid sal aan geskikte kandidate uit die aangewese groepe voorkeur gegee word.
Gebaseer op ons risiko-evaluering is volledige inenting teen Covid-19 ’n inherente vereiste van hierdie pos. Ons beleid maak voorsiening vir vrystelling, en kandidate wat suksesvol aansoek doen om vrystelling sal ook oorweeg word.
Article provided by NB-Uitgewers/Publishers