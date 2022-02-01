News

12-year-old pens short story collection, chats about it on ‘Expresso’

01 February 2022 - 18:29 By Anushka Reddy
Aryan Naidu's compilation includes fiction and non-fiction stories.
“Fresh. Insightful. Promising narratives from a 12-year-old, written during a time of great upheaval. Looking out for your next book Aryan. Keep going while encouraging other young voices.” - Devi Sankaree Govender (The Devi Show, eTV)

Twelve-year-old Joburger Aryan Naidu's debut short story collection, I Promise Not To Bore You, consists of 10 tales inspired by master story-teller Roald Dahl, but with a modern twist. 

These tales will leave the reader in awe and wonder at his imagination and talent for writing and storytelling. 

The fun-to-read stories beautifully weave themes together using different genres such as comedy, tragedy and nail-biting thrillers. Children and teens will find it an entertaining and easy read.

In addition, the author has beautifully illustrated the fictional tales and captured beautiful pictures for the non-fictional narratives.

The e-book is available on Amazon and hard copies will be in book stores at the end of February 2022. 

Here Naidu discusses his debut, crazy imagination, and lockdown on Expresso:

Teen author Aryan Naidu discusses 'I Promise Not To Bore You' on 'Expresso'.

