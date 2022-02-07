News

Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for February

07 February 2022 - 12:41 By Helen Holyoake
Exclusive Books' recommended reading list for February caters for all tastes and ages.
Exclusive Books' recommended reading list for February caters for all tastes and ages.
Image: Supplied

Exclusive Books has 22 exciting fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list this month. All are available in store at one of its 42 branches, online, phone and Uber Eats.

All titles are presented on dedicated Exclusive Books Recommends display units where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the entire month of the promotion.

Fanatics members earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during February.

FICTION:

  • Again, Rachel by Marian Keyes
  • Cain’s Jawbone by Ernest Powys Mathers
  • Death on the Trans-Siberian Express by CJ Farrington
  • The Discovery of Love by Nthikeng Mohlele
  • One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
  • Pandora by Susan Stokes-Chapman
  • The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton
  • The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont 
  • Verity by Colleen Hoover
  • Wahala by Nikki May

NON-FICTION:

  • Deep Collusion by Athol Williams
  • Mothers, Fathers, and Others by Siri Hustvedt
  • The Shepherd and the Beast by Tramayne Monaghan
  • Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? by Julie Smart 
  • Klein Jan Cookbook by Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen 
  • Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown

YA AND CHILDREN'S:

  • Here's to Us by Adam Silvera
  • Luntu Masiza Tells the Truth by Penny Lorimer 
  • The Smartest Kid in the Universe: Genius Camp by Chris Grabenstein
  • The Swim Team by Catherine Jarvis
  • The Hatmakers by Tamzin Merchant
  • Om jou te ken by Cliffordene Norton

Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions, on behalf of Exclusive Books)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

‘The Penguin Post’: The welcome return of Rachel Walsh

"I knew that if I didn’t try, I would never find out if it was possible."
Books
2 weeks ago

Dave Grohl’s charisma and incredible life story make his memoir a great read

Dave Grohl is inarguably one of the world’s biggest rock stars in the past 30 years. Now we get to know Nirvana’s drummer and Foo Fighters’ frontman ...
Books
1 day ago

BOOK BITES | Thrills, tragedy ... and maths

This week in Book Bites we review a thriller about a serial killer judge, a tribute to Amy Winehouse by her best friend, and the novel that's about ...
Books
2 hours ago

PEN SA announces programme for season three of The Empty Chair Podcast

Starting on February 3, the season continues to illuminate shared histories and values between SA and the USA.
Books
6 days ago

Nonfiction titles to look forward to this year

From Tiger King's prison diaries to Magda Wierzycka's memoir, all sorts of nonfiction titles are set to hit the shelves.
Books
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dave Grohl’s charisma and incredible life story make his memoir a great read News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Vacancy | Digital communications co-ordinator: Pan Macmillan News
  4. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News
  5. Hoe om ’n heel vis oop te braai – laat waai met Jan Braai! Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...