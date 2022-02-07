Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for February

Exclusive Books has 22 exciting fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list this month. All are available in store at one of its 42 branches, online, phone and Uber Eats.

All titles are presented on dedicated Exclusive Books Recommends display units where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the entire month of the promotion.

Fanatics members earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during February.

FICTION:



Again, Rachel by Marian Keyes

Cain’s Jawbone by Ernest Powys Mathers

Death on the Trans-Siberian Express by CJ Farrington

The Discovery of Love by Nthikeng Mohlele

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Pandora by Susan Stokes-Chapman

The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton

The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Wahala by Nikki May

NON-FICTION:

Deep Collusion by Athol Williams

Mothers, Fathers, and Others by Siri Hustvedt

The Shepherd and the Beast by Tramayne Monaghan

Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? by Julie Smart

Klein Jan Cookbook by Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown

YA AND CHILDREN'S:

Here's to Us by Adam Silvera

Luntu Masiza Tells the Truth by Penny Lorimer

The Smartest Kid in the Universe: Genius Camp by Chris Grabenstein

The Swim Team by Catherine Jarvis

The Hatmakers by Tamzin Merchant

Om jou te ken by Cliffordene Norton

Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions, on behalf of Exclusive Books)