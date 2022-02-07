Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for February
07 February 2022 - 12:41
Exclusive Books has 22 exciting fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list this month. All are available in store at one of its 42 branches, online, phone and Uber Eats.
All titles are presented on dedicated Exclusive Books Recommends display units where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the entire month of the promotion.
Fanatics members earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during February.
FICTION:
- Again, Rachel by Marian Keyes
- Cain’s Jawbone by Ernest Powys Mathers
- Death on the Trans-Siberian Express by CJ Farrington
- The Discovery of Love by Nthikeng Mohlele
- One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
- Pandora by Susan Stokes-Chapman
- The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton
- The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
- Wahala by Nikki May
NON-FICTION:
- Deep Collusion by Athol Williams
- Mothers, Fathers, and Others by Siri Hustvedt
- The Shepherd and the Beast by Tramayne Monaghan
- Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? by Julie Smart
- Klein Jan Cookbook by Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
- Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown
YA AND CHILDREN'S:
- Here's to Us by Adam Silvera
- Luntu Masiza Tells the Truth by Penny Lorimer
- The Smartest Kid in the Universe: Genius Camp by Chris Grabenstein
- The Swim Team by Catherine Jarvis
- The Hatmakers by Tamzin Merchant
- Om jou te ken by Cliffordene Norton
Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions, on behalf of Exclusive Books)
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.