Love on the line and online

Love is in the air, especially online where there are numerous sites that offer salacious, sweet and a few unsavoury tales that seem familiar — a sort of Mills & Boon poor-cousin feast. There are stories about rich men and their personal assistants, knights and damsels in distress, emperors and witches, and much stranger tales of surrogates falling in love with the father of the baby, and women falling for the “alpha” in torrid werewolf romances.

If you are wondering where to find such a bounty, www.wattpad.com is the place to start. There’s something for everyone — YA blossoming love, LGBTQIA+ romance, plenty of manga passion, POC love stories, sci-fi romcoms ...

Though some of it might not be well edited, well plotted or in the best taste, people have been lapping it up these past few years. In the midst of our terrible troubles we have craved happy endings, and romance has maintained its spot as one of the highest-selling genres in both print and e-books.