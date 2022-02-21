Isabel Allende’s ‘Violeta’ captures an 100-year history in delicate, vivid prose

From the Spanish Flu to the Great Depression; the ever-impending threat of communism to the fight for women’s rights, Allende captures upheavals and triumphs synonymous with the 20th century.

“I only included what was relevant in her life, what affected her life,” Allende says in response to how she decided on which aspects of history to include and exclude in Violeta.

“We go through history without noticing events.”

The historic win for a democratic Chile through Gabriel Boric being voted president was a political event Violeta did not live to witness.

“Violeta would have approved of it,” says Allende when the rhetorical question is posed as to how she would have responded to Boric’s win. Allende adds that the prospect of someone akin to Boric being elected president initially would have scared her.

“Conservatives believe their own terror campaign — that the country was going to be communist. It’s the same rhetoric as in the US,” says Allende.

“At the end of her life she had learned a lot,” she says of Violeta’s increasing social consciousness.

Allende compares deciding on what to include in Violeta’s life story to that of memoir writing: “You only pick up the highlights and the very low lights. The grey bits are lost.”

Like Violeta, Allende has a near-partisan approach to letters being “the way to keep memory alive”.

As for the role memory plays when writing fiction?

“Any author will tell you that memory and experience are as important as imagination. You build a story with imagination. ‘Why do we choose to tell that story?’” she muses. “In some way it is our story explored from different angles.”

Her introduction to exchanging letters started at 16, corresponding with her mother, who was living in Turkey at the time. “I wrote a letter to my mother every single day.”

Owing to the long time it would take for the letters to be delivered and replied to, Allende describes this writing process as “a monologue, not a conversation,” liking it to keeping a journal.

“That was my way of keeping alive every day.”

She attempted to continue writing to her mother — who died shortly before the pandemic — but “I cannot do that any more. It seemed too artificial ...”

Allende describes the fast-paced nature of the modern world as the reason why “communications have been reduced to a summary of thought.

“Letter writing is gone.”

Take note, dear reader, of this grim reality ascertained by an author whose eminent career stemmed from none other than that of the epistolary novel.

Gracias, Isabel.

Yo sé, amiga.

Yo sé.