Call for entries for the Sunday Times Literary Awards 2022

The Sunday Times Literary Awards was founded in 1989, a year of enormous upheaval in SA as the pillars of the old order began to sway. The essential qualities rewarded by the prize are compassion, honesty and a commitment to help us understand ourselves. The non-fiction award honours the commentators and investigators who see beneath the surface and who hold our leaders to account ... and it salutes the memoirists who, through their personal stories, illuminate our society so that we can know ourselves better. So we can do better.

The criteria for the non-fiction award: “The winner should demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity.”

In 2001, the Fiction Prize was added with the express purpose of encouraging and recognising excellence in novels - works that explore our democracy in a different way, seeking different truths. It honours the imaginers and the dreamers who explore the complexity of the human experience and who give us new understanding of our world and of ourselves.

The criteria for the fiction prize: “The winner should be a novel of rare imagination and style, evocative, textured and a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of contemporary fiction.”