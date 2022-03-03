Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for March
“The success of Exclusive Books Recommends (EBR) continues to impress – customers love the quick reference it offers in-store, and Exclusive Books’ market share of EBR titles is, for the most part, exceptionally high, particularly in their months of release – illustrating our strength in identifying what’s hot and giving customers the inside track. To build on the popularity of EBR and to enhance our offering in children’s books, this month we are launching EBR for kids. Now children’s books will have their very own, stand-alone list of recommended books.” - Batya Bricker, general manager: Exclusive Books marketing, retail, procurement.
Exclusive Books has over 35 non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list this month. All are available in store at one of its 42 branches, online, phone and Uber Eats.
All titles are presented on dedicated EBR display units where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the entire month of the promotion.
Fanatics members also earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during March.
FICTION:
- The Maid by Nita Prose.
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake.
- Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson.
- In the Company of Men by Véronique Tadjo.
- The Couple at the Table by Sophie Hannah.
- Chasing Marian by Amy Heydenrych, Qarnita Loxton, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.
- Lucky by Marissa Stapley.
- The Milk Tart Murders by Sally Andrew.
- Our Lady of the Nile by Scholastique Mukasonga.
- The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher.
- Serpent Crescent by Vivian de Klerk.
- The Gifts by Liz Hyder.
- To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara.
- Two Tons o' Fun by Fred Khumalo.
- Violeta by Isabel Allende.
- Vlam by Sidney Cilroy.
NON-FICTION:
- Adulting 101 by Jen Thorpe.
- Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril by Nick Dall and Matthew Blackman.
- Better Choices: Ensuring South Africa's Future by Greg Mills.
- The Business Builder's Toolkit by Nic Haralambous.
- Greenlights: Your Journal, Your Journey by Matthew McConaughey.
- Guns and Needles: A journey into the heart of South African sport's steroid and drug culture by Clinton van der Berg.
- Influence is Your Superpower by Zoe Chance.
- Run for the Love of Life by Erica Terblanche.
- Smartwoman: How to gain financial independence and create wealth by Sylvia Walker.
- The Tyranny of Growth: Why capitalism has triumphed in the West and failed in Africa by Malcolm Ray.
CHILDREN
Ages one to six:
- Dr. Seuss's Sleep Book: New Edition by Dr. Seuss.
- The Tale of Peter Rabbit: Birthday Edition by Beatrix Potter.
- You Are a Wish by Jaco Jacobs.
Ages six to 13:
- Anderkant die blou by Zelda Bezuidenhout.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney.
- Goodnight Golda by Batya Bricker.
- The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
- Tekkies by Jaco Jacobs.
- The Soul Prophecy by Chris Bradford.
- Unplugged by Gordon Korman.
- The Violet Veil Mysteries: A Case of Misfortunes by Sophie Cleverly.
TEENS & YA:
- Just Our Luck by Julia Walton.
- Crescent City (Book II): The House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J. Maas.
- At the End of Everything by Marieke Nijkamp.
Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books.