Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for March

“The success of Exclusive Books Recommends (EBR) continues to impress – customers love the quick reference it offers in-store, and Exclusive Books’ market share of EBR titles is, for the most part, exceptionally high, particularly in their months of release – illustrating our strength in identifying what’s hot and giving customers the inside track. To build on the popularity of EBR and to enhance our offering in children’s books, this month we are launching EBR for kids. Now children’s books will have their very own, stand-alone list of recommended books.” - Batya Bricker, general manager: Exclusive Books marketing, retail, procurement.

Exclusive Books has over 35 non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list this month. All are available in store at one of its 42 branches, online, phone and Uber Eats.

All titles are presented on dedicated EBR display units where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the entire month of the promotion.

Fanatics members also earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during March.





FICTION: