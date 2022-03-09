Programme announced for Open Book Festival 2022

After an absence of two years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Open Book Festival returns with an exciting two-day, in-person event.

Participants and authors will finally have the chance to sit in the same room again at the more compact festival, which will take place on March 26 and 27 at Bertha House in Mowbray, Cape Town. Tickets are available through Webtickets.

Seating will be strictly limited due to Covid-19 protocols and the capacity of the venue, so early booking is essential.

Open Book Festival is one of the most innovative literature festivals in SA. It has twice been shortlisted for the London Book Fair Excellence Awards. Nearly 10,000 people attended the most recent annual event, which ran for nine years up to 2019. During the past two years, Open Book Festival’s podcast series has kept the engaging conversations going, while highlighting some of the incredible books that have been published.