News

Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for April

12 April 2022 - 12:09 By Helen Holyoake
Exclusive Books' recommended reading list for April caters for all tastes and ages.
Image: Supplied

“We are so lucky that April is full of long weekends and public holidays, because readers are sure going to need the time and space to dip into the richest feast of fiction we have seen this year. Lessons in Chemistry, Booth, The Man Who Loved Crocodile Tamers and more – each more spectacular than the next - they are all contenders for my book of 2022 (and yes, its only April). Quirky characters, beguiling stories both real and imagined, colourful plots and memorable backdrops – this is the finest fiction has to offer.” - Batya Bricker, general manager: Exclusive Books marketing, retail, procurement.

Exclusive Books has over 40 non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list this month. All are available in store at one of its 42 branches, online, phone and Uber Eats.

All titles are presented on dedicated Exclusive Books Recommends display units where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the entire month of the promotion.

Fanatics members also earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during April.

FICTION: 

  • A Terrible Kindness by Jo Browning Wroe 
  • Booth by Karen Joy Fowler
  • Dark Horse by Gregg Hurwitz
  • Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
  • The Dictator's Wife by Freya Barry 
  • The Language of Food by Annabel Abbs
  • Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
  • The Little Wartime Library by Kate Thompson 
  • Stirring the Pot by Quraisha Dawood 
  • Love Marriage by Monica Ali 
  • Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton (with James Patterson)
  • The Man Who Loved Crocodile Tamers by Finuala Dowling 
  • Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart 

NON-FICTION 

  • 1 Recce, Volume 3: Through Stealth Our Strength by Alexander Strachan
  • Abundance by Deepak Chopra
  • The Betrayal of Anne Frank by Rosemary Sullivan
  • Better Choices: Ensuring South Africa's Future by Greg Mills 
  • The Eight Paradoxes of Great Leadership by Dr. Tim Elmore 
  • In the Shadow of the Mountain by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
  • Ten Cities by Paul Strathern 
  • Liberalism and Its Discontents by Francis Fukuyama
  • Too White to Be Coloured, Too Coloured to Be White by Ismail Lagardien
  • Unforgiven by Liz McGregor 
  • Witnessing: From the Rwandan Tragedy to Healing in South Africa by Pie-Pacifique

CHILDREN 

Ages 0 to 5:

  • Marmalade: The Orange Panda by David Walliams 
  • Wonderfully Made by Tshwanelo Serumola 

Ages 6 to 13: 

  • Shockwave by Wilbur Smith 
  • The Lion Above the Door by Onjali Q. Raúf
  • What's New, Harper Drew? by Kathy Weeks

Teens and YA: 

  • Anatomy by Dana Schwartz 
  • One of Us Is Lying (TV tie-in) by Karen M. McManus 
  • Mieke 2: Spikkelsterre op Mtwana by Christien Neser
  • The Bone Spindle by Leslie Vedder
  • The Sky is Everywhere by Jandy Nelson

Article provided by Helen Holyaoke (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books

