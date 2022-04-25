×

News

Exclusive Books IBBY SA Picture Book Award: The winners

Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books
25 April 2022 - 14:05
The winning titles of the Exclusive Books IBBY SA Picture Book Award.
Image: Supplied

The winners of the Exclusive Books International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) SA Picture Book Award were announced on April 20 during an IRL event at Exclusives’ Rosebank branch.

IBBY SA, an NPO aimed at promoting children’s literature, biennially awards writers, illustrators and translators of Mzansi’s finest books for younger audiences in collaboration with Exclusive Books.

Attended by authors, illustrators, translators, publishers, educators, and scholars (an assemblage of King Edward VII School boys included), the event was held at the sensible hour of 2pm. (in other words, no vino, but plenty juice boxes and carbo-loaded snacks for the young ’uns) with the following memorable exchange taking place between a KES librarian and one of her charges: 

“Logan, would you like a burger?”

“We’re not allowed bread, Miss.” 

(Oh, how deprived the youth of today are.)

Pardon the schmaltziness, but it was heartwarming to witness a bevy of lads engaging in lively debate about must-read YA books.

Anyway. 

Herewith *djembe roll* the 2022 winners of the Exclusive Books IBBY SA Awards:

Quality of Writing: Refiloe Moahloli, We Are One

Quality of Illustration: Chantelle and Burgen Thorne, Kantiga

Quality of Translation: Award shared by Jaco Jacobs, We Are One by Refiloe Moahloli (Afrikaans: Ons is Een) and Ndabayakhe William Zulu, I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair by Karen Theunissen (isiZulu: Nginsundu Nginezinwele Ezisongene)

Congrats, veels geluk, siyakuhalalisela.

